UPSC CSE 2023 Results: Samastipur native Shivam Kumar secures AIR 19

Shivam Kumar (29), a resident of Bithan in Samastipur, has proved if a person works diligently, the destination is not far. Shivam has secured 19th rank in the entire country in the civil services examination 2023 of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Shivam Kumar (29), a resident of Bithan in Samastipur, has proved if a person works diligently, the destination is not far.(Handout)

Shivam had secured 319th rank last year and got entry into IRS, but he was not satisfied with it. It was his fourth attempt to secure the IAS cadre.

"His only dream was to become IAS and hence he concentrated on studies to fulfill her dream", according to Mukesh Hissariya, founder of Maa Vaishno Sewa Samiti, a voluntary organisation engaged in the promotion of blood donation. Shivam's father is also an active member of this organisation.

Notably, Shivam's father Pradip Tebriwal (61) is into pharmacy business and runs a retail medicine shop in Bithan.

"Shivam did matriculation from PSP government school situated in his native village at Bithan and obtained plus two degree from XT Xavier's , Muzaffarpur. Thereafter he went to Kota for one year IIT coaching. He secured 456th rank in IIT-JEE and got admission at IIT Kharagpur in 2018", said Shivam's father while talking to this reporter over phone.

Tebriwal pointed out that after obtaining a B.Tech from Kharagpur, Shivam pursued a professional career for three years in Bajaj company but following the onset of covid-19, he quit the job and started preparing for UPSC in Delhi to pursue his dream.

For a brief period, he did a job at Mercedes Benz in Bengaluru.

Shivam's mother, Santoshi Devi, is a homemaker.

Shivam aspired to serve society and the nation by becoming an IAS officer.

Despite joining the training program at income tax (IT)in Nagpur, Shivam remained determined to crack the UPSC exam, Tebriwal added.

Despite several attempts, Shivam couldn't be approached for his comments. "Shivam just informed me about his result and we had hardly one minute chat over phone. He is currently undergoing training", his father said.

