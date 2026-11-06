The Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC NDA I Final Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination can check the results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA I Final Result 2026 out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check roll numbers here (HT_PRINT)

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A total of 617 candidates have qualified on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on 12th April, 2026 and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board, Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 157th Course and Naval Academy for the 119th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

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The candidature of all the aforesaid candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth, educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC.

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To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Click on UPSC NDA I Final Result 2026 link available on the home page. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam 1 was held on April 12, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Mathematics was held in first shift and General Ability Test was held in second shift.

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Mathematics exam comprised of 300 marks questions and exam duration was 2 hours 30 minutes and General Ability Test comprised of 600 marks questions and exam duration was 2 hours 30 minutes. The papers in all the subjects consisted of objective type questions only.

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This recruitment drive will fill up 370 vacancies in National Defence Academy and 24 vacancies in Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme). For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.