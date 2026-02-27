Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has declared UPSSSC Lekhpal PET Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Preliminary Eligibility Test can check the lekhpal results on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC Lekhpal PET Result 2026 declared at upsssc.gov.in, direct link to check here (Official website, screenshot)

The official notice reads, "all candidates related to the said advertisement are hereby informed that the result of the candidates identified on the basis of the normalized score of the Preliminary Eligibility Test-2025 and the cutoff marks (01 page) related to the said result as communicated by the Secrecy Section's letter No. 105/Secrecy/01/01/2026, dated 26.02.2026, have been uploaded on the Commission's website, upsssc.gov.in."

Direct link to check UPSSSC Lekhpal PET Result 2026

UPSSSC Lekhpal PET Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSSSC Lekhpal PET Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have passed the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main exam.

The date of the main examination for selection to the posts of Lekhpal under the Revenue Board, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, under the said advertisement will be published separately on the Commission's website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.

Official Notice Here