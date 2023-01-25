UPSSSC PET Result 2022 Live: UP PET results out at upsssc.gov.in, link here

UPSSSC PET Result 2022 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has declared UPSSSC PET Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test can check the results on the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

The result link will be available to candidates on the official website till January 24, 2024. The revised answer key was released on January 10, 2023. The provisional answer key was earlier released on December 13, 2022. The objection window was opened for candidates till December 22, 2022.

Direct link to check result here

The UPSSSC PET Examination was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022. As per reports around 37 lakh candidates have registered for PET examination this year. Candidates can check the exam scores, cut offs and other details below.