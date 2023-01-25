UPSSSC PET Result 2022 Live: UP PET results out at upsssc.gov.in, link here
UPSSSC PET Result 2022 Live Updates: UP PET results has been declared at upsssc.gov.in. The direct link, cut off and other details latest updates below.
UPSSSC PET Result 2022 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has declared UPSSSC PET Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test can check the results on the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
The result link will be available to candidates on the official website till January 24, 2024. The revised answer key was released on January 10, 2023. The provisional answer key was earlier released on December 13, 2022. The objection window was opened for candidates till December 22, 2022.
Direct link to check result here
The UPSSSC PET Examination was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022. As per reports around 37 lakh candidates have registered for PET examination this year. Candidates can check the exam scores, cut offs and other details below.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 09:30 PM
UP PET result 2022: Official website still unresponsive
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 09:21 PM
UPSSSC exam result 2022: How to check marks
Visit the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
Click on PET result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 09:16 PM
UPSSSC PET cut off 2022
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 09:11 PM
PET exam result 2022: Exam dates
The UPSSSC PET examination was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022 in two shifts in the state. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm.
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 09:02 PM
PET result 2022: About the exam
PET-2022 is amongst the biggest Paper-pencil (OMR) based recruitment exam ever conducted (over 02 days) by any recruitment body anywhere in the world.
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 08:36 PM
UPSSSC PET result link: 497 candidates given provisional admission
UPSSSC has given 497 candidates provisional admission. These candidates status in the result has been marked as provisionally allowed.
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 08:31 PM
UPSSSC PET result official website
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 08:26 PM
UPSSSC PET result 2023: Codes in question booklet
UPSSSC PET exam had encoding of Question Booklet series code in the 08 digit Question Booklet number itself, instead of printing it on the Question Booklet.
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 08:21 PM
UPSSSC result 2022: 194 candidates candidature cancelled
A total of 194 candidates candidature have been cancelled by the Commission as they have not marked the question booklet number or have wrongly marks it on their OMR sheet. Cancel remark has been marked on the score card.
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 08:16 PM
UPSSSC PET result date: January 25
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 08:11 PM
UPSSSC PET result 2022 sarkari result: To be considered for all main exams
UPSSSC PET exam is of qualifying nature only and for all job advertisements issued by UPSSSC during the next one year, the candidates would be shortlisted for respective Main exams on the basis of their PET-2022 score only.
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 08:06 PM
UPSSSC PET result download: Result link valid for 1 year
UPSSSC PET scores will be valid for 1 year from the date of uploading the result on the Commission website. The result link will be available till January 24, 2024 on the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 08:01 PM
UPSSSC PET result latest news: 25 lakh candidates appeared
UPSSSC PET result have been declared. A total of 37,58,209 candidates had registered themselves for this exam, out of which 25,23,478 candidates actually appeared in the exam.
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 07:57 PM
UPSSSC PET exam result: Official website
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 07:46 PM
UPSSSC PET Result 2022-2023: Registration dates
The registration process for PET was started on June 28, 2022 and ended on July 27, 2022. The examination was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022 in two shifts.
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 07:37 PM
UPSSSC PET Result 2022: Negative marking for wrong answers
The Commission will deduct ¼ marks for each wrong answer in the answer sheet.
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 07:26 PM
UP PET result 2022: Steps to check
Visit the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
Click on UPSSSC PET result link available on the page.
Enter the details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 07:17 PM
UPSSSC exam result 2022: Revised answer key released on January 10
UPSSSC PET revised answer key was released on January 10, 2022. The link to check the answer key can be found on the official website of UPSSSC.
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 07:07 PM
UPSSSC PET cut off 2022: Not released yet
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 07:02 PM
PET exam result 2022: Declared
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 06:58 PM
PET result 2022: Where to check results
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 06:52 PM
UPSSSC PET result link
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 06:47 PM
UPSSSC PET result official website
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 06:41 PM
UPSSSC PET result 2023: Final answer key likely soon
UPSSSC PET final answer key will likely be released soon. The final answer key will be available on the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 06:36 PM
UPSSSC result 2022: Login credentials
Registration number
Date of birth
Gender
Verification code
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 06:31 PM
UPSSSC PET online form 2022: Registration dates
Opening date of application: June 28, 2022
Closing date of application: July 27, 2022
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 06:27 PM
UP PET Results 2022: Website crashed
UP PET Results 2022 is out. Due to heavy load, the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in have crashed. Candidates are advised to have patience and keep refreshing the official website for result link.
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 06:22 PM
UPSSSC PET result: Scores link available for 1 year
UPSSSC PET result score link for candidates who have appeared for the examination will be the official website for 1 year.
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 06:17 PM
UPSSSC PET Result: 37 lakh candidates registered
This year around 37 lakh candidates have registered for UPSSSC PET examination. A total of 67 percent candidates have appeared for the exam and 33 percent have not appeared for it.
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 06:12 PM
UPSSSC PET Result 2022 download
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 06:06 PM
UP PET Results 2022: When was exam conducted
The examination was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm.
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 06:01 PM
UPSSSC PET Results: How to check
Visit the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
Click on PET result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 05:56 PM
UPSSSC PET Result 2022: Declared
