 VITEEE 2024 result declared at viteee.vit.ac.in, direct link here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

VITEEE 2024 result declared at viteee.vit.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 03, 2024 08:22 AM IST

VITEEE 2024 result has been declared. The direct link to check scores is given here.

Vellore Institute of Technology has declared VITEEE 2024 result. Candidates who have appeared for VIT Engineering Entrance Examination can check their results through the official website of VITEEE at viteee.vit.ac.in.

VITEEE 2024 result declared at viteee.vit.ac.in, direct link here
VITEEE 2024 result declared at viteee.vit.ac.in, direct link here

VITEEE was conducted from April 19 to April 30, 2024. The duration of the examination was 2 hours and 30 minutes. All questions were Multiple Choice Questions and one mark for right and 0 for the wrong answer. There was a total of 125 questions divided into the section Maths/Biology (40 questions), Physics (35 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions), and English (5 questions). The question paper was set in English only.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Direct link to check VITEEE 2024 result

VITEEE 2024 result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of VITEEE at viteee.vit.ac.in.
  • Click on VITEEE 2024 result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Selected candidates can participate in online counselling based on their ranking. Candidates with rank Upto 1 Lakh are eligible for counselling to all the four campuses, VIT - Vellore, VIT - Chennai, VIT - AP and VIT - Bhopal. Rank holders above 1 lakh are eligible for counselling to VIT - AP and VIT - Bhopal campuses only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of VITEEE.

Equip yourself with critical Generative AI skills with ISB's Leadership in AI programme for high performance in the workplace. Check details to know more!

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / VITEEE 2024 result declared at viteee.vit.ac.in, direct link here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On