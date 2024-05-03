Vellore Institute of Technology has declared VITEEE 2024 result. Candidates who have appeared for VIT Engineering Entrance Examination can check their results through the official website of VITEEE at viteee.vit.ac.in. VITEEE 2024 result declared at viteee.vit.ac.in, direct link here

VITEEE was conducted from April 19 to April 30, 2024. The duration of the examination was 2 hours and 30 minutes. All questions were Multiple Choice Questions and one mark for right and 0 for the wrong answer. There was a total of 125 questions divided into the section Maths/Biology (40 questions), Physics (35 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions), and English (5 questions). The question paper was set in English only.

VITEEE 2024 result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of VITEEE at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Click on VITEEE 2024 result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Selected candidates can participate in online counselling based on their ranking. Candidates with rank Upto 1 Lakh are eligible for counselling to all the four campuses, VIT - Vellore, VIT - Chennai, VIT - AP and VIT - Bhopal. Rank holders above 1 lakh are eligible for counselling to VIT - AP and VIT - Bhopal campuses only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of VITEEE.