XAT 2024 answer key released at xatonline.in, download link here

XLRI-Xavier School of Management has released the Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2024 answer key today, January 12. Candidates can check the XAT 2024 answer key through the official websites at www.xatonline.in. XAT 2024 scorecards can be downloaded between January 31 and March 31

The XAT 2024 examination was conducted on January 7 from 2 pm to 5: 30 pm. Candidates can check their XAT 2024 answer key using their XAT ID and Date of Birth.Scorecards can be downloaded between January 31 and March 31, 2024. The exam results are expected on January 31, 2024.

XAT 2024 answer key: How to download

Visit the official website at xatonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the XAT 2024 answer key link.

Key in your login details

Check XAT 2024 answer key

Check your answers and calculate your score.

XAT entrance test is held at the national level for admission to postgraduate management courses. More than 160 institutes will use scores of the XAT examination for admission.