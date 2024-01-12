close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / XAT 2024 answer key released at xatonline.in, download link here

XAT 2024 answer key released at xatonline.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 12, 2024 03:46 PM IST

XLRI-Xavier School of Management releases XAT 2024 answer key.

XLRI-Xavier School of Management has released the Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2024 answer key today, January 12. Candidates can check the XAT 2024 answer key through the official websites at www.xatonline.in.

XAT 2024 scorecards can be downloaded between January 31 and March 31
XAT 2024 scorecards can be downloaded between January 31 and March 31

The XAT 2024 examination was conducted on January 7 from 2 pm to 5: 30 pm. Candidates can check their XAT 2024 answer key using their XAT ID and Date of Birth.Scorecards can be downloaded between January 31 and March 31, 2024. The exam results are expected on January 31, 2024.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

XAT 2024 answer key direct link 

XAT 2024 answer key: How to download

Visit the official website at xatonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the XAT 2024 answer key link.

Key in your login details

Check XAT 2024 answer key

Check your answers and calculate your score.

XAT entrance test is held at the national level for admission to postgraduate management courses. More than 160 institutes will use scores of the XAT examination for admission.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On