Changing the nature: 5 ways for kids to develop the habit of regular reading

As per the words of the great writer and playwright Richard Steele, reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body. Indeed, reading is one of the most critical skills that can be developed among young learners for a healthy social and intellectual development and long-term success. Nurturing the habit of reading has far-reaching benefits as it propels children’s brains to imagine, learn and douse the fire of curiosity inside them. It improves their communication and linguistic abilities, increases their attention span, and fosters stronger analytical thought. Research has demonstrated that consistent reading habits among children result in fluency and enhanced vocabulary, and a greater inclination to actively engage in discussions with others.

The key to encouraging regular reading habits among children is to provide them with a stimulating environment that motivates them to read. Below are some of the strategies which may help inculcate the love of reading among kids:

Incorporate reading into playtime: To develop their reading skills, it is crucial to ensure that children have easy access to the books that they are interested in. Integrate reading into children's playtime by setting up a reading corner with their favourite books and toys. This will enable children to exercise their choice and pick a book that appeals to them. Establish a dedicated, comfortable reading space with an inviting atmosphere that will make children want to spend some time reading. Set aside a daily reading time for your kid to curl up with a book. Make sure to arrange for books that are suitable for the child's age and as per their interests and reading level.

Read together: To help children develop a regular reading habit, it is also important to go beyond simply providing books. To instil the love of reading, parents can set an example by reading with their children. Elders can read the story aloud with expression, pause at full stops, use different voices for different characters and encourage the child to follow suit. By demonstrating expressive reading, children learn the power of expression and enhance their own reading fluency.

Another way to increase their interest in reading is by making connections between books and children’s own experiences. Parents can help make connections between reading and real life by helping children apply or recognise what they read in their everyday lives. An immersive experience for the child can also include discussing the plot or the new words they are learning, talking about favourite characters or scenes and enacting them.

Incorporate reading strategies for comprehension: Reading becomes easy and fruitful when the child can comprehend or extract meaning from the print. Techniques like tracking the words on the page with the index finger, visualising or decoding the meaning of the words by using phonetics, and identifying rhyming words are some of the steps that can help children develop a strong hold on their reading abilities. Research has indicated that children demonstrate memory retention and improved comprehension when engaged with stories in print, making a strong case for encouraging children to read physical books.

Make reading interesting: To make the activity interesting for children, it's important to encourage discussions and questions, so they have something to look forward to beyond the reading. Before introducing the story, take the time to discuss the title, cover or author, building anticipation and curiosity. Engage the child by asking questions, pointing to pictures and repeating simple words and phrases. Help them befriend the dictionary and encourage them to look up unfamiliar words, turning reading into a more engaging experience. Interactive elements such as differentiating between what is real and what is make-believe in the story will spark children’s interest and make reading a captivating activity. Introducing children to a film adaptation of their favourite novel can also serve as a good opportunity to reconnect with the story, initiating a discussion about the various storytelling methods employed. This prompts an exploration of how a narrative can be portrayed through diverse mediums, helping children to perceive the distinct ways in which a story can come to life.

Feel free to take the help of technology: Reading does not necessarily have to be limited to books. Usage of other modes such as audio stories can also prove to be very interesting for children. Audiobooks can also help improve a child’s vocabulary and increase their love for literature. The novelty of the other mediums will pique their attention and motivate them to read. Embracing technology in reading opens up a broader range of possibilities, making the journey all the more enriching for young readers.

Every child learns and assimilates information in a unique way. This implies that while some children may have a natural affinity for reading, others may develop a love for reading gradually. But reading is one of the greatest pleasures of the world and therefore, we must endeavour to make this journey joyful and engaging for the children. The more they engage in reading, the greater will be their opportunities for learning and expanding their knowledge.

(Author Aanchal Vasandani is Vice President, Content Development, VIBGYOR Group of Schools. Views expressed here are personal.)

