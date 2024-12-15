Delhi schools shaken by bomb threats thrice in a week, educators call for stricter safety protocols & more

It was around 6 AM on Saturday, December 14, 2024, when Delhi Fire Services received a phone call about a bomb threat in several schools of the city – the third such incident that has left not just Delhiites but the entire nation in a state of shock. Soon after, dog squads and bomb detection teams thronged into action. Luckily, the team found nothing suspicious, news agency PTI reported. Delhi police, dog squads and bomb detection teams launched massive inspection drives at schools following the bomb threats. However, nothing suspicious was found, (Image: PTI)

The schools in question include the Delhi Public School, RK Puram, Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj, and Gyan Bharati School in Saket among others.

Also read: Students from West Bengal doing better in civil services exams, will lead Indian bureaucracy again: Mamata

Notably, the bomb scare was reportedly sent by an email ID identified as “childrenofallah@outlook.com” email id at 1:47 am, as per the PTI report. Prior to this, similar threats were sent in a span of five days.

For instance, about 30 schools received bomb threats over email on Friday, December 13, that triggered multi-agency search of their premises. Likewise, 44 schools received similar threats in their emails on Monday, December 9.

The police had however termed the threats as hoaxes when nothing suspicious was found in the school premises.

An unsettling event for students, teachers, and parents alike

Although fortunately, no untoward incident occurred following the bomb threats, it seems to have left a deep impact on students, teachers and parents. Educators have reiterated on the need for stricter safety protocols at education institutes.

For instance, Geeta Jayanth, the Head of School at Chaman Bhartiya School, said, “As an educator, nothing matters more to me than the safety and well-being of our students. The recent bomb threats targeting schools across India have been deeply unsettling for all of us—students, teachers, and parents alike. It's hard to put into words the fear these threats cause, but it's important to remember that we are not alone in facing these challenges.”

Also read: AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 released at allindiabarexamination.com, download via direct link

Emphasising the importance of not ignoring the seriousness of such threats and being united, Jayath stated, “We are strengthening our safety protocols, working closely with local authorities, and ensuring that our staff and students know how to respond effectively in case of any emergency.”

She added, “Schools are not just places of learning; they are sanctuaries where students should feel secure, supported, and empowered. We will continue to reassure our students that their safety is our top priority. We will foster an environment where they can still focus on their education and well-being, even amidst uncertainty. Our strength lies in our ability to come together—parents, teachers, students, and the community—to ensure that schools remain safe spaces for growth, learning, and hope."

Also read: BPSSC Bihar ASI Recruitment 2024: Registration for 305 posts begins on December 17 at bpssc.bih.gov.in

Student held for sending bomb threat

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a 12-year-old student was held for sending a bomb threat e-mail to his school in south Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, new agency PTI quoted police sources as saying.

The school was among the 30 that received bomb threats over email on Friday.

As per the report, the boy was given counselling and later allowed to go. His parents received a warning. The boy reportedly told police that he sent the mail after seeing media reports about several schools in Delhi getting bomb threats.

(With inputs from PTI)