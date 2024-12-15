Menu Explore
AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 released at allindiabarexamination.com, download via direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 15, 2024 12:16 PM IST

AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 has been released at allindiabarexamination.com. The direct link to download is given below.

The Bar Council of India has released the AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 on Sunday, December 15, 2024, official sources have confirmed to HT digital. Candidates appearing in the All India Bar Examination-XIX can download their respective hall tickets from the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 has been released at allindiabarexamination.com.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD AIBE 19 ADMIT CARD 2024

Notably, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 22, 2024. There will be 100 questions in AIBE 19 from 19 topics or subjects which include the following:

Also read: BPSSC Bihar ASI Recruitment 2024: Registration for 305 posts begins on December 17 at bpssc.bih.gov.in

  1. Constitutional law: 10 questions
  2. P. C. (Indian Penal Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: 8 questions
  3. Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: 10 questions
  4. C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure): 10 questions
  5. Evidence Act and (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam: 8 questions
  6. Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act: 4 questions
  7. Family Law: 8 questions
  8. Public Interest Litigation: 4 questions
  9. Administration Law: 3 questions
  10. Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules: 4 questions
  11. Company Law: 2 questions
  12. Environmental Law: 2 questions
  13. Cyber Law: 2 questions
  14. Labour and Industrial Law: 4 questions
  15. Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law: 5 questions
  16. Law related to Taxation: 4 questions
  17. Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act: 8 questions
  18. Land Acquisition Act: 2 questions
  19. Intellectual Property Laws: 2 questions

Also read: Last day to register for ICSI CSEET 2025 at icsi.edu, direct link to submit applications here

Here's how to download AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets:

  1. Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.
  2. On the home page, click on the AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 link.
  3. Enter your login credentials and click on submit.
  4. The AIBE 19 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for further need.

Also read: CMAT 2025 registration date extended till December 25, apply at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

