Last day to register for ICSI CSEET 2025 at icsi.edu, direct link to submit applications here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI, will be closing the registration window for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on Sunday, December 15, 2024. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the examination have their last chance to do so on the official website at icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET 2025 registrations will close on December 15 at icsi.edu.

Candidates who would like to appear for the ICSI CSEET 2025 examination, can visit the official website at icsi.edu.

Notably, as per the official schedule, the ICSI CSEET 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 11, 2025. The exam will span for 120 minutes.

As per the official website, the total time duration for the exam will be 120 minutes. UGC recognizes CS qualification equivalent to Post Graduate Degree.

The application fee for the exam is ₹2000. The examination will be conducted in remote proctored mode.

While registering, candidates need to submit the following documents:

Photograph of the candidate Signature of the candidate DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate) Admit Card/ Hall Ticket for 10+2 Examinations (if appearing) 10+2 Pass Certificate/ Mark Sheet Category Certificate (for availing Fee Concession) Identity proof(Aadhar card/passport/voter ID /pan card/driving license/ration card).

The Syllabus:

Following is the syllabus of the ICSI CSEET Exam 2025

Business Communication (50 Marks)

Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning (50 Marks)

Economic and Business Environment (50 Marks)

Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude (50 Marks)

To qualify in the exam, candidates need to secure an aggregate of 50 percent and a minimum of 40 percent marks in each paper.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.