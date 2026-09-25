Every year on Engineers' Day, we celebrate the profession, and every year the celebration says roughly the same thing. Engineers build the nation. It is true, and it is also comfortable enough to be forgettable.

Engineering the Future: How technology is changing the way India builds and grows

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I would like to say something less comfortable. The engineers of this generation have been handed a job much larger than the one their predecessors had, and they will not be able to do it the way it has always been done.

Consider what India has committed to build. Homes at a scale we have never attempted. Hospitals, schools, airports, metro networks, data centres, roads and rail capacity, much of it within the same window. This is not an incremental expansion of what the country already does. It is a step change.

Now consider how most of that work actually gets done. Somewhere on a site today, an engineer is measuring quantities off a drawing by hand. Another is calling six people to find out what happened yesterday. A third is reconciling a material register with a delivery challan. These are trained professionals doing work that requires no training, because for decades there was no alternative.

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{{^usCountry}} That is the gap. Not effort, not talent, not ambition. Simply that we have been asking highly skilled people to spend most of their day on tasks that do not need them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That is the gap. Not effort, not talent, not ambition. Simply that we have been asking highly skilled people to spend most of their day on tasks that do not need them. {{/usCountry}}

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This is what has changed in the last two years, and it has changed faster than the industry has absorbed.

Work that took an estimator two weeks now takes minutes, because a system can read multiple drawings at once. The same engineer who once produced a single estimate can now evaluate twenty different approaches and choose the one that will actually hold up on site. Procurement can be planned against real project requirements instead of somebody's memory of what was ordered last time. Contractors can see their cash position weeks ahead rather than discovering a shortfall on the morning it arrives.

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None of this replaces engineering. It removes what was crowding engineering out.

I want to be direct about why this matters more here than elsewhere. India is not going to solve its build-out by producing ten times as many engineers. We do not have them and we will not have them in time. The only available path is to make each engineer capable of far more than they are today. That is a productivity problem, and productivity problems are solved with tools.

There is a second reason I care about this. For most of the last decade, technology in construction was a large-company advantage. It required money, IT teams and the patience to implement something. The firms that could afford it pulled further ahead, and everyone else stayed where they were.

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That barrier has largely fallen. Modern systems work with what construction already produces: drawings, site photographs, messy paperwork, informal messages. They do not demand that a contractor reorganise their business before they see value. Which means the same capability is now available to the mid-sized firms who build most of this country, not just the top of the industry.

If that holds, it is the most consequential thing to happen to Indian construction in a generation. Not because the technology is impressive, but because of who now gets to use it.

So my message to the profession is not congratulatory. It is this. The scale of what India has to build over the next decade rests substantially on you, and the tools available to you have improved more in two years than in the twenty before it. Take them seriously. The engineer who works with these systems will carry far more of this country's future than one who does not.

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That is worth celebrating, and worth acting on.

(This article is written by Iesh Dixit, Co-founder and CEO, Powerplay)

Iesh Dixit, Co-founder and CEO, Powerplay