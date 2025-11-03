From studies to jobs: Career pathways in the digital age

A degree does not guarantee employment. This is evident from the fact that 84% of engineering graduates remained unemployed or without internship, as per the Unstop Talent Report 2025. Companies now hire based on what candidates can do, not what they studied. Skills, experience, and the ability to solve real problems determine who gets hired and who advances their career fast. The Instahyre Product-Tech PayCheck 2025 report further confirms that hiring in India’s tech sector is now skill-centric, decentralised, and experience-led. Companies now hire based on what candidates can do, not what they studied. Skills, experience, and the ability to solve real problems determine who gets hired and who advances their career fast. (AI-generated)

Experience Determines Progress Employers are emphasising technical depth over credentials or educational pedigree. Backend developers with Python, Java, or Node.js experience earn more as they gain years on the job. A junior Python developer starts around Rs. 11.5 LPA. Someone with a decade of experience makes closer to Rs. 50 LPA. DevOps and cloud specialists follow the same pattern. Companies need people who can keep their systems updated with the latest security patches, making cybersecurity a lucrative skill.

Jobs lost today belong to the skills of yesterday Frontend and mobile development jobs pay less at the entry level because of a surplus of junior candidates. Pay improves at the mid- and senior-level but then again, much of the layoffs from tech brands targets these levels. Being proficient at one niche skill is more valuable than having generic knowledge of multiple platforms, programming languages, or AI-coding quality control.

Pay Grows With Experience Salary progression and career growth are closely tied to experience and domain. Backend salaries climb faster than frontend or mobile app development salaries. Full-stack developer salary growth stays flat over a longer tenure since they do not have much scope to expand their skillset other than completely switching core competencies and getting AI-skilled. DevOps, cloud, and IT security jobs pay more as freshers gain experience, because hiring mistakes in those roles can cost tech companies a lot more than money - brand value can suffer if security gets breached.

So, the practical upshot is that those people in the tech talent pool who get ahead combine multiple new-age skills in useful ways with traditional tech stacks. For example, backend engineers who understand how to implement security, and frontend developers who can work with Big Data visualisation. Further, data analysts who know how to leverage cloud platforms. Future-ready companies hire multitalented people to solve problems, not people who memorise documentation.

The future of work: Agility, new-age tech, and sustainability Building Complementary Skills Employers value professionals who combine skills in a meaningful way. As exemplified above, backend developers who understand cloud infrastructure or mobile developers familiar with analytics offer more value. Demonstrating these abilities through immaculate technical portfolios, extensive GitHub repositories, or real-world impactful projects is more persuasive than lifeless academic credentials.

The most in-demand technical skills as per the Instahyre Product-Tech PayCheck 2025 report include Python, Java, Node.js, cloud platforms like AWS, and security integrations. Developing a focused skill set and showing its application through projects is key to standing out.

Soft Skills Remain Relevant Technical ability gets candidates foot in the door. Communication and collaboration determine if they get a seat at the table, and how far they go once they are part of a growing organisation. Projects fail when team leaders cannot explain problems clearly or encourage their team members to collaborate. Developers who can talk to non-technical-background colleagues, listen to their points with a constructive approach, and coordinate solution delivery get the biggest roles and responsibilities.

Technical Skills Outside Tech Roles Now, operations teams use AI forecasting and IoT tracking. Marketing teams work with analytics platforms and CRM tools. Finance departments run Python scripts and SQL queries. Nearly all functions require new technical knowledge to survive.

Opportunities Beyond Metro Cities While Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, and Delhi-NCR dominate tech hiring, Tier-2 cities and remote opportunities are growing. The Instahyre report shows that 42% of backend professionals and 37% of mobile developers are now based outside the top five metros, including cities like Indore, Jaipur, and Chandigarh. This decentralisation provides access to talent but also raises the bar for competition. Once again, demonstrable skills and applied experience matter more than location.

How Graduates Should Prepare For those stepping out of college into the professional world, preparation goes beyond degrees. Early-career professionals can focus on a few practical steps to improve their chances of getting hired and progressing:

● Focus on expertise early. Identify one area where you want to specialise and work on projects that show clear, measurable results. Real outcomes speak louder than theoretical knowledge.

● Build complementary skills. Strengthen your main expertise by learning related skills that make you more versatile and valuable in a team.

● Get hands-on collaboration experience. Working with others on real projects helps improve problem-solving and communication: skills that employers notice immediately and which matter in the long run.

● Explore remote and Tier-2 opportunities. Don’t limit yourself to metro cities. Focusing on skills over location can open more options and connect you to diverse projects.

● Demonstrate what you can do. Portfolios, GitHub projects, and live demos of your work often carry more weight than grades alone. Showcasing applied skills is the clearest way to stand out to employers.

Making the Transition Companies evaluate what candidates can deliver. Backend, DevOps, cloud, and tech-security jobs reward people with experience. Frontend and mobile jobs stay competitive at entry level, so adaptability helps. Graduates who build specific skills, apply them to real problems, and learn to work with others find jobs faster.

Moving from the world of education to a professional field takes planning. Master a skill and build related skills that make sense together. That is how people who are new to the hiring game can get employed fast and move forward in this digital age.

(Author Sarbojit Mallick is co-founder, Instahyre. Views are personal.)