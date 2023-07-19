The foundation of any society is education, which empowers people and shapes the future. For many people worldwide, access to high-quality education is still an impending challenge. Recent years have seen a significant change in the way that education is viewed around the world, fueled by the integration of technology into conventional educational frameworks. The combination of education and technology, or “ed-tech,” has become a potent instrument for removing obstacles to accessibility, equity, and quality in education. Among the various technological advancements in ed-tech, Artificial Intelligence (AI) stands out as a game-changer, revolutionizing the way we learn, teach, and interact within educational environments. As we delve into the transformative capabilities of AI in ed-tech, it becomes apparent that this technology possesses the potential to unlock a future where education transcends geographical boundaries and socio-economic disparities, ensuring accessibility for all learners.

How can edtech strengthen diversity and inclusivity(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How can AI help in making education more and more accessible? Recently, AI has emerged as a powerful catalyst in making education more accessible by bridging the gaps that hinder inclusive learning. A report states that the global AI in education market size was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.0% from 2022 to 2030. Here are a few key insights which show, how AI can revolutionize accessibility in education, enabling personalized learning experiences, equitable distribution of resources, and enhanced support for diverse learners.

Role of AI in Teaching and learning

Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, including advanced models like ChatGPT, have the potential to revolutionize teaching and learning processes within classrooms and enable teachers to act as facilitators. These tools can address complex inquiries, generate valuable educational resources, and empower teachers to focus on guiding and supporting student learning. As a result, students can experience nonlinear growth in their educational outcomes, enabling them to accomplish tasks beyond their grade level, such as independently building web applications or acquiring culinary skills. AI integration can empower both educators and learners, creating a dynamic and enriched learning environment.

Improving student assessments

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assessments serve not only as a means to evaluate students but also provide valuable data for teachers to enhance their teaching methods. Adaptive AI assessments offer diagnostic insights, shifting the focus from rote memorization to fostering creativity and critical thinking. Integrating AI tools with interactive pedagogical practices like Think-Pair-Share (TPS) encourages active learning, refining students’ communication, critical thinking, and reflection skills. This amalgamation of AI and interactive pedagogy creates a holistic educational environment.

Reducing teacher’s workload

AI presents a remarkable opportunity to alleviate teachers’ burdens by streamlining various aspects of their work, including course planning, delivery, evaluation, and administrative tasks. In countries like India, grappling with a shortage of educators, AI’s role becomes even more crucial. By automating routine and time-consuming tasks, AI enables teachers to allocate more time and energy towards student engagement and personalized instruction. This reduction in workload not only enhances teachers’ effectiveness but also facilitates a more student-centered educational environment.

Monitoring and feedback

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AI continually tracks students’ progress, providing valuable feedback to both learners and instructors. This personalized feedback system acts as a supportive companion, aiding student growth and informing instructional adjustments. The integration of AI for monitoring and feedback fosters a collaborative learning environment, optimizing teaching strategies and promoting individualized development.

Access to vast resources

AI provides diverse learning resources, including interactive content and digital textbooks. It offers personalized recommendations based on individual preferences and adapts content through language translation. This integration of AI enriches the learning experience, promoting inclusivity and accessibility.

However, one must also take note of the several challenges plaguing AI’s integration with the learning needs of students.

Digital divide

India’s digital divide is a significant challenge, with around 70% of the population lacking proper internet connectivity and access to digital services. Additionally, approximately 60% of rural residents remain inactive internet users. Ground-level interventions are crucial to promoting equitable and inclusive use of AI.

Accessibility and affordability

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The persistent challenge lies in ensuring the affordability and accessibility of ed-tech tools and resources. Although technology has witnessed a decline in costs, a digital divide continues to persist, segregating individuals based on their access to essential devices and reliable internet connectivity. Bridging this gap necessitates the implementation of innovative approaches and collaborative partnerships that prioritize the goal of enhancing technology accessibility for all.

Quality content and pedagogy

Ensuring the presence of exceptional educational content and employing effective pedagogical approaches are pivotal to the success of edtech implementation.

Crafting captivating and interactive content that accommodates diverse learning styles and addresses various educational levels is a multifaceted undertaking.

Furthermore, the integration of AI technologies into pedagogy necessitates meticulous consideration to ensure their contribution to enhancing learning outcomes without displacing valuable human interaction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Edtech with the integration of AI, holds immense potential to revolutionize education and make it increasingly accessible to learners worldwide. However, to fully harness the transformative power of AI in education, challenges such as ethical considerations,

infrastructure limitations, and the need for teacher professional development must be addressed. With thoughtful integration and responsible implementation, AI has the power to create an inclusive and equitable education ecosystem that empowers learners and educators alike. As we embrace the potential of AI in education, we must strive to ensure that no learner is left behind and that education becomes a truly accessible and empowering journey for all.

The author is the founder & CEO of EdZola Technologies