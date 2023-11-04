IBPS PO 2023: Last-minute preparation tips and strategies to crack the exam

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) PO exam serves as a critical juncture for individuals aspiring to embark on a promising career in the banking sector.

With a multifaceted examination structure and evaluation of candidates across diverse domains, thorough and strategic preparation is the key to excel in this competitive exam. The IBPS PO examination evaluates candidates across five core sections, namely reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude, computer knowledge, English language, and general/banking/financial awareness.

Here are a few strategies to adopt while studying at the last minute, so that one can optimally learn varied topics and attempt the exam:

Revision of High-Yield Topics:

Focus on revising high-yield subjects that carry significant weightage in the exam. All four subjects are high-yielding in marks i.e. Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude and General/Banking/Financial Awareness, English Comprehension & Vocabulary.

It is imperative to look at the previous year's questions. Delving back into the intricacies of puzzles, seating arrangements, coding-decoding, and data sufficiency serves to fortify problem-solving abilities. Moreover, a thorough review of topics like percentage, profit and loss, data interpretation, and simplification helps one to establish a robust foundation in mathematical principles. Allocating time for current affairs, banking awareness, and financial concepts is important.

Revise all the formulas:

Due to the plethora of technical information and mathematically focused topics, revising formulas pertaining to percentage calculations, profit and loss determinations, data interpretation methodologies, simplification principles, quadratic equations, time and work computations, etc. becomes important.

Learning new concepts would be confusing, hence maintaining a formulas sheet and going over that repeatedly would be beneficial.

Practice with Mock Tests:

Engage in intensive practice sessions with mock tests and previous years' question papers to familiarise with the exam pattern, time management, and question difficulty level.

Candidates can develop a better understanding of their strengths and weaknesses in different subject areas, enabling them to allocate their study time more efficiently and focus on areas that need the most attention.

Analysing performance in mock tests aids in the identification of recurring mistakes and helps you with a more focused approach to revision. Mock tests also help in acclimatising candidates to the pressure and stress associated with the actual exam, which can be helpful in stress and time management.

Stay Updated with Current Affairs:

Stay updated on recent developments in the fields of banking, finance, and general awareness by consistently reading newspapers, magazines, and reliable online sources.

Pay special attention to significant economic and financial events and their implications for the banking sector. A strong grasp of current affairs fosters critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling candidates to contextualise complex financial concepts and apply them to real-world scenarios. It also demonstrates a proactive approach to learning and an in-depth understanding of the interconnection between global events and the financial markets.

Stress Management and Relaxation:

Prioritising mental and emotional well-being by incorporating stress management and relaxation techniques is integral in exam preparation.

Engaging in activities such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, and light physical exercises helps alleviate exam-related stress and anxiety. A sound mind is important to answer this highly intensive exam, and stress management techniques are an integral way of supervising one’s well-being to ensure their physical and mental fitness to tackle the exam effectively.

These strategies ensure a holistic preparation approach for the IBPS PO examination and become helpful to candidates in pursuing their future endeavors in the BFSI sector.

(Author Vishal Parihar is Unacademy Educator for IBPS Exam. Views expressed are personal.)

