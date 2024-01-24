IIT Mandi iHub showcases the success of ‘Drone Didi’ program to President Droupadi Murmu

Empowering women in agriculture through drone automation, the Drone Didi skill development program by IIT Mandi iHub garnered recognition from the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). ‘Drone Didi’ project aims to not only serve as a skill development endeavour but also as a robust platform for women to establish businesses in the rapidly growing field of drone technology, said IIT Mandi.(HT File)

According to a press release by IIT Mandi, at the inauguration ceremony of the ‘Kaushal Bhavan’ in New Delhi, representatives from IIT Mandi iHub presented the success of the Drone Didi skill development program to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

“Empowering women in the crucial realm of agriculture through the implementation of drone automation is a transformative initiative. It not only harnesses the power of technology but also fosters a more inclusive and equitable agricultural landscape. The integration of women into this pivotal sector ensures a diversified and skilled workforce, contributing significantly to the growth and sustainability of our agricultural practices," said President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

According to IIT Mandi, ‘Drone Didi’ is an entrepreneurship development program tailored for women in Himachal Pradesh and beyond, with a specific focus on agri-drone applications.

“This project is a testament to our commitment to inclusive growth and aligns with our vision of creating a skilled, self-reliant India. We aim to take this project to a national level soon,” said Somjit Amrit, CEO of IIT Mandi iHub.

According to the press release, participants in the ‘Drone Didi’ program receive comprehensive training and support, including:

Theoretical and Practical training on Drone flying leading to securing Remote Pilot Licenses

Training on Agricultural Drone Applications like crop pesticide spraying, monitoring field conditions, plant health, seeding, and pollination

Providing capacity-building support in entrepreneurship

Providing Mentorship support and enabling market/credit linkages

Executed with support from the Agriculture Skill Council of India, the first batch of the Drone Didi program is currently underway, with a total of 20 female students at the IIT Mandi campus in collaboration with the institute’s Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR), mentioned the press release.

