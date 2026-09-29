Is an AI degree enough to make students job-ready? skills students need to succeed

A strong technical foundation in AI certainly is one of the most important components for workplace readiness, but on its own, it is not sufficient to prepare a student fully for the workplace. AI has moved beyond being a specialised field and is now part of everyday business decisions. As a result, employers are looking for graduates who can not only understand technology but also identify the right problems to solve, execute effectively and know when human judgement needs to take the lead.

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Technical skills remain an important starting point. Students need a sound understanding of concepts, algorithms, tools, platforms, modelling techniques and data. However, this knowledge becomes meaningful only when it can be applied to problems that create genuine value for businesses and society. Further, a strong technical understanding will enable them to validate AI-generated solutions to create reliable systems.

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Identifying the right problem to solve

One of the biggest differences between classroom learning and workplace expectations is the ability to understand the broader business context. Solving the right problem requires students to look beyond technology and understand how different functions within an organisation work together.

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{{^usCountry}} An AI solution may be technically impressive but still deliver limited value if it does not address customer needs or operational realities. Students therefore need exposure to financial implications, business cases, legal and regulatory considerations, customer expectations, market requirements and operational challenges. This broader understanding helps them ask better questions before deciding which technology to use. Execution matters as much as expertise {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An AI solution may be technically impressive but still deliver limited value if it does not address customer needs or operational realities. Students therefore need exposure to financial implications, business cases, legal and regulatory considerations, customer expectations, market requirements and operational challenges. This broader understanding helps them ask better questions before deciding which technology to use. Execution matters as much as expertise {{/usCountry}}

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A technically strong idea can fail if teams and stakeholders are not aligned. AI projects often bring together people with different levels of technical understanding. Communication, collaboration and empathy are therefore as important as technical ability.

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Education should consequently go beyond lectures and technical assignments. Classroom simulations involving conflicting requirements, troubleshooting and stakeholder disagreements can help students understand how to work through different perspectives. They can also learn to recognise their strengths and identify areas where they need to improve.

Building judgement beyond technology

Being job-ready also means knowing how to balance technical sophistication with practical execution. The most advanced solution is not always the most operationally executable one. Professionals need to understand when deeper technical work is necessary and when the priority should be delivering outcomes, meeting timelines and creating business impact.

They must also be able to judge when an AI solution is appropriate, when traditional analytics may be more effective and when human judgement should remain central to a decision. As AI becomes embedded across functions, this ability to exercise sound judgement will become increasingly important.

Learning does not stop with the degree

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Perhaps the most valuable capability students can develop is a willingness to keep learning. Careers are becoming less linear, with professionals moving across functions, teams and technologies. The tools and technologies students learn today may evolve significantly during their careers.

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An AI degree should therefore be seen as a foundation rather than an endpoint. Students who combine technical knowledge with business understanding, execution skills, communication, judgement and curiosity will be better positioned to remain relevant.

(This article is written by Sneha Dhyani Bhatt, Assistant Professor, Faculty In-charge (Business Analytics), MDI)

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Sneha Dhyani Bhatt, Assistant Professor, Faculty In-charge (Business Analytics), MDI