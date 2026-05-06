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Israel’s MASHAV proposes water resource museum in Andhra

Israel’s MASHAV proposes water resource museum in Andhra

Published on: May 06, 2026 05:29 pm IST
PTI |
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Amaravati, MASHAV, the Israeli agency for international development cooperation, has expressed interest in establishing a water resource museum or innovation centre in Andhra Pradesh.

Israel’s MASHAV proposes water resource museum in Andhra

Noa Amsalem, MASHAV's Water Attaché from the Embassy of Israel, met Venkateswarlu Kesineni, Chief Executive of the Science City of Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday and discussed potential collaboration on advanced water management systems to support developmental priorities.

Amsalem expressed readiness to extend support, including potential funding, for setting up a dedicated Water Resource Museum or Innovation Centre in Andhra Pradesh, according to a press release.

She also expressed interest in strengthening technical collaboration and facilitating knowledge exchange in advanced water management systems to support the state's developmental goals.

During the meeting, Kesineni outlined key initiatives being undertaken by the Science City of Andhra Pradesh in alignment with the Swarna Andhra Vision–2047.

He said structured programmes are being implemented from school to university level to strengthen scientific temper, promote sustainable practices, and address critical challenges in water resource management.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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