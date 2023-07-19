Indian Institute of Technology Madras recently launched an online certification course on construction technology and management with a focus on latest advancements in tech.

New Online Course on Construction Tech at IIT-M

The course is aimed at working professionals in structural design and construction firms but also at faculty in engineering colleges as well as students who intend to work in the construction industry and will expose them to cutting-edge construction management techniques and methods.

According to the institute, this course is different from other such offerings in the country as it i s focused on field management techniques and navigating challenges on sites.

The certificate course aims to equip students with skills on how to ensure that project sites are managed efficiently. This skill is critical to completing projects on time, budget and to high standards of quality and is exactly the gap that this program seeks to fill. It will be delivered in online mode, which includes 126 hours of recorded online instruction and 42 hours of online live interaction with experts. The course has 10 modules.

The first batch commences on September 1.

The last date to apply for this programme is August 20.

There is no specific criteria though a background in architecture, management, electrical, civil or mechanical engineering is preferred.

Highlighting the importance of this course, course coordinator Ashwin Mahalingam, department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “India will invest significantly in developing infrastructure and buildings in the years to come and it is important that we build on time, on budget, using new technologies and to the highest standards of quality (construction process, workmanship, finishing, mechanical/durability performance, etc.) possible. This course is intended to be accessible to every practicing and aspiring civil engineer and will address exactly these aspects and provide specific tools and guidelines that will enhance their skills.”

He added, “If you are interested in building a career with a design or construction firm, it is imperative that you understand the latest advances in construction technology and management practices. This course will offer you just that. It will be tailored for the practising engineer and will focus on how to get things right in the field and would be taught by a group of very senior faculty from this group at IIT Madras known for their technical expertise and their experience working with the industry on challenging projects.”

