Parents need to know what else to consider other than rankings when picking a college

Rankings can provide a useful basis for parents to begin comparing the available institutions. Rankings allow parents and students to feel assured that they have made a good decision regarding an institution and its overall performance level.

Dr. (Col.) Rashmi Mittal, Pro-Chancellor, Lovely Professional University

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Parents should also think about the whole experience a student will have. A university is not a figure; it’s a place where a student can learn from experience, work on assignments, and get great teachers, internships, and support. This is going to prepare a student well and make him or her feel confident in life and develop a personality. The question that should be asked by parents is, “What kind of opportunities does my child have there?”

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So, first of all, parents should consider the process of education. These days, workplaces value people who can solve problems, communicate well, adapt to situations and have practical skills. In that sense, universities have started shifting from conventional forms of education to more practical forms of training. Expect project-based learning, internships, practical assignments, and continuous assessments. Many universities today are adopting innovative approaches such as ‘Edu-Revolution’, where gamified learning and practical training are emphasized alongside academic knowledge to better align education with industry requirements.

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{{^usCountry}} Getting a job after graduation is also very important. Though it is nice to consider placement statistics, it is also necessary to take into account how institutions are preparing students to meet such expectations in their courses of study. Think about access to mentorship in communication skills, aptitude tests, interviews, and industry norms. Project work, interacting with professionals, and gaining experience are very important for students before graduation. Any good university makes it its duty to ensure that students prepare themselves for the future through learning and industry exposure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Getting a job after graduation is also very important. Though it is nice to consider placement statistics, it is also necessary to take into account how institutions are preparing students to meet such expectations in their courses of study. Think about access to mentorship in communication skills, aptitude tests, interviews, and industry norms. Project work, interacting with professionals, and gaining experience are very important for students before graduation. Any good university makes it its duty to ensure that students prepare themselves for the future through learning and industry exposure. {{/usCountry}}

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Parents must also consider whether the university offers support to gifted students. Although some students perform better academically, others shine in sports, programming, design, research, arts, or leadership. A great college should facilitate such diversity through scholarships, research projects, and other forms of assistance. Sports and cultural activities assist students in building self-confidence and developing the skills needed to compete on national and international platforms.

Research is another thing to look at. A solid research culture reflects a university's belief in innovation and intellectual growth. It shows whether students study in an atmosphere that encourages inquiry and critical thinking. Some indicators that can help identify the strength of an institution include quality publications, citations, and international awards.

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Scholarships are also important to consider. While families often focus on fee assistance, it is essential to understand what the scholarship system values and encourages. Does it only look at scores, or does it also recognize innovation, sports, research, entrepreneurship, social service, and financial need? Parents should also explore innovative initiatives such as the "Earn Your Fee Back" model, which rewards students for academic excellence, skill development, innovation, and outstanding achievements.

A thoughtful scholarship framework shows whether an institution values students as individuals with unique strengths and aspirations.

Student support is equally important. College life is exciting, but it can also bring stress related to academics, social adjustment, and career decisions. Parents should assess support systems such as mentoring, counselling services, hostel safety, and assistance for students with disabilities. The true worth of a university is often reflected in its student support policies.

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Parents should visit the campus before making a final decision. While brochures and university websites provide valuable information, a visit helps families experience the environment firsthand. It also allows them to assess facilities, interact with faculty and students, and understand how prepared the institution is to equip students for a future shaped by rapid technological advancement and sustainability concerns. Universities are continuously evolving through initiatives such as ‘Edu-Revolution’ to address the gap between academia and industry requirements.

(This article is written by Dr. (Col.) Rashmi Mittal, Pro-Chancellor, Lovely Professional University)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



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