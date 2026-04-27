Barcelona, Extending playground time from 30 to 40 minutes at a Barcelona school has reignited a recurring debate: do schools need more playtime? Some teachers and families are calling for it, while others are wondering if it will harm learning.

Should there be more recess? It depends on the kind of childhood we want.

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But perhaps the question is poorly framed. In primary school, recess is not a break from learning. For example, in Spain, by law and pedagogical approach, it is considered instructional time in many autonomous communities: Catalonia , Valencia, Castile-La Mancha, Andalusia, and La Rioja. In others, such as Madrid, Aragon, and the Canary Islands, it is not considered direct teaching time, but teachers are still required to be present.

Thus, in most Spanish regions and in the primary stage , playground time is part of the five daily teaching hours, because during recess education is also developed with specific objectives: socializing, regulating oneself, negotiating, imagining, building bonds and learning to live together.

But also, by involving the direct presence of the adult, extending recess does not mean reducing learning, but rather prioritizing a certain type of learning .

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{{^usCountry}} The playground, an educational space: more than just movement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The playground, an educational space: more than just movement {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The debate often boils down to the need for movement. Undoubtedly, movement is key, especially in an increasingly sedentary childhood. But recess cannot become merely a release of physical energy. When play is limited to the body and movement, without objects, materials, or guidance, more conflicts often arise, particularly with the most vulnerable students . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The debate often boils down to the need for movement. Undoubtedly, movement is key, especially in an increasingly sedentary childhood. But recess cannot become merely a release of physical energy. When play is limited to the body and movement, without objects, materials, or guidance, more conflicts often arise, particularly with the most vulnerable students . {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Free play needs structured spaces, not to direct it, but to make it possible. An educational playground should include spaces and times that encourage symbolic play in early childhood, but also play with objects , quiet spaces or areas for conversation, corners that allow for building or manipulating sand, activities that let students create, and also, of course, physical movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Free play needs structured spaces, not to direct it, but to make it possible. An educational playground should include spaces and times that encourage symbolic play in early childhood, but also play with objects , quiet spaces or areas for conversation, corners that allow for building or manipulating sand, activities that let students create, and also, of course, physical movement. {{/usCountry}}

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It's important to keep in mind that when we talk about free and spontaneous play, we don't mean unorganized. It's an organization that allows for freedom: designated areas where certain types of play are permitted, rotation between different spaces in the schoolyard, a variety of play materials to choose from, and so on. The child chooses among alternatives or moves between different activities organized according to the day of the week, for example.

When we simply offer space for running around, play is reduced and the conflicts that worry us about recess can appear; but when there are materials, adults present, relationships and possibilities, play expands.

The current deficit: play and stories

The school playground, and the time dedicated to recess, allows us to reinforce emotional, social and cognitive development with valid alternatives to screens, which contribute to developing cognitive skills such as concentration and imagination.

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Thus, the fundamental issue is not so much how many hours children spend in the playground each week, but the type of activities that should be part of the daily school routine, whether or not recess is extended: play, theater, and story reading.

These three activities share a fundamental function: to activate symbolic function . Through play, the child represents reality; through theater, they dramatize it; and through storytelling, they imagine it . All three activities enhance growth, aid in the understanding of emotions and one's own imagination through imitation and in an implicit way.

Free, but with adults

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The teacher is not here just to ensure that the rules are followed or that there is no disruptive behavior: their mediating role is what allows the experiences of recess to be expressed and shared.

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When conflicts arise, for example , the adult shouldn't simply decide who is right or impose a solution, but rather help resolve them. Instead of solving the problem, they can intervene by putting words to what happened: "What happened here?", "What did you want to do?", "And how did you experience it?". From there, they guide the students to listen to each other, understand the other's point of view, and look for alternatives. They don't eliminate the conflict, but they transform it into a learning opportunity.

Building themselves

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At the same time, the adult plays a formative role. What they say contributes to the image the child constructs of themselves. It's not the same to say "you're always bothering me" as it is to say "I see you're having trouble finding your place in the game today, let's think about how to do it." In the first case, the child is stuck with a label; in the second, they are recognized as someone capable of changing and finding a different position.

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Therefore, adult words not only regulate behavior but also help shape a capable student who is valued and has a place within the group. This process takes place in the classroom, but also-and especially-in play spaces and shared time.

Part of the learning process, and part of the schedule

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Once we understand that play, both free and structured, is not just "entertainment" but one of the main foundations of learning in primary school, we can intentionally incorporate it into school hours.

Some centers are already introducing play structures on a daily basis, at stable times of the day, either at the beginning or end of the day, which allow students to enter or close the school activity from a more regulated position.

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For example:

Play structures at the beginning of the morning, with short proposals that combine symbolic play, construction or guided interaction, and that help to activate attention, encourage entry into the classroom and anticipate the work to come.

Play areas at the end of the day, which allow processing what was experienced during the day, reducing accumulated tension and closing the school experience through connection and interaction.

Daily story rituals.

Moments of regular artistic expression.

Time for dramatization , body expression and artistic expression, fundamental pathways for cognitive, emotional and social development .

Furthermore, through these activities, learning connects students to the school and to each other .

The role of narratives

Reading stories together and performing plays train the listening skills needed to improve our basic oral and written expression abilities. Even the youngest children learn to follow a story, anticipate events, interpret, and give meaning: fundamental building blocks of language.

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But their value isn't limited to younger children. For older students, these practices allow for something even more complex: sustained attention, understanding different points of view, working through conflicts, and developing their own thinking. Through storytelling and dramatization, students not only understand stories, but also learn to interpret reality, to take a stand, and to make sense of their experiences.

Listening to a shared story or participating in a performance involves entering into a shared time, accepting rules, waiting, imagining, and connecting with others. These are, therefore, experiences that not only develop language skills but also the ability to think, coexist, and build one's own identity in relation to others.

Expanding the playground... or the perspective?

Extending leisure time can be a positive measure, but especially if it is accompanied by a pedagogical reflection on what it contributes and how it can be facilitated and used.

It's not just about adding minutes, but about rethinking the role of play, storytelling, and expression in school. The debate, at its core, is about the extent to which we allow children to be children throughout their formal education.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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