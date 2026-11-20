About 99% of Indian exports to the UK are now duty-free thanks to the trade deal that went into effect on July 15, which require required fourteen rounds of negotiations to be written. Nowadays, a lot younger groups are responsible for making it profitable. The supply chain analyst in Mumbai redoing a route, the brand manager in Pune repricing a product for British shelves. Managers used to learn about international business late in their careers, typically after their first overseas posting. These days, it usually shows up at a desk in India for the first employment.

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With increasing trade and foreign investment between Indian and the UAE and Singapore provides a strong opportunity of growth for business and finance. A quarter's results can now depend on a British tariff schedule, a Dubai distributor or a Singaporean investor. These young managers will be asked to make decisions about markets they have never stood in. The hardest skill to teach is knowing what you don't yet know about a market. Case studies struggle to build it, because a case hands you the facts that matter. A market makes you go and find them, often in a business culture you cannot read yet.

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‘Analytical thinking and adaptability are key’: BIT Mesra Registrar shares insights on changing education, future skills and career opportunities

What each city teaches

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{{^usCountry}} Every city develops a unique instinct. Singapore for instance serves as a regional hub for businesses selling into Southeast Asia, where a single plan must endure numerous regulations, languages, and income brackets. Early on, students are taught to pose the central issue of most regional strategies: what needs to be modified and what may remain standard. Dubai on the other hand works on another logic. Goods, capital and people pass through on their way to the Gulf, Africa and South Asia, and relationships often carry as much weight as the contract. A single retail branch in Dubai can serve various nationalities, so research that averages them into one UAE customer tells a manager very little. Students learn to segment a market before they try to size it. In the case of London the location adds the view from a mature services economy, where regulation often decides who can sell what, and at what cost. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Every city develops a unique instinct. Singapore for instance serves as a regional hub for businesses selling into Southeast Asia, where a single plan must endure numerous regulations, languages, and income brackets. Early on, students are taught to pose the central issue of most regional strategies: what needs to be modified and what may remain standard. Dubai on the other hand works on another logic. Goods, capital and people pass through on their way to the Gulf, Africa and South Asia, and relationships often carry as much weight as the contract. A single retail branch in Dubai can serve various nationalities, so research that averages them into one UAE customer tells a manager very little. Students learn to segment a market before they try to size it. In the case of London the location adds the view from a mature services economy, where regulation often decides who can sell what, and at what cost. {{/usCountry}}

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The comfort of familiarity is taken away when the program moves to a new country: new regulations, new customs, and new people to win over. On the majority of overseas tasks, students practice quickly becoming useful in an area they do not yet comprehend. Many first learn that directness, hierarchy, and even deadlines have different connotations when working in groups with classmates from China, Vietnam, Brazil, Indonesia, and India.

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Where exposure becomes capability

However, exposure on its own is tourism. When someone holds you responsible for a result, it turns into capability. Through an industrial project students collaborate with senior practitioners on real-world corporate issues before completing a four-month internship. Incomplete data, a sponsor with their own goals, and an unmovable deadline are all characteristics of a live situation.

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For years, I have guided students' research projects, and I keep an eye on their ability to distinguish between what the facts demonstrate, and their preconceived notions based on their upbringing. That work is also where lasting networks form. People who have seen you perform under pressure remember you. When a company enters a new country, the first useful call is usually to someone you have worked with. Across the full time MBA cohorts majority of students interned internationally and were successfully placed internationally after the completion of the internship. For students who have joined leading companies at home, where the work increasingly runs across the same borders.

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The case for being wrong early

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Students join the MBA program at a young age. It's a good time to be mistaken about a market. A poorly evaluated deal or a misinterpreted customer costs a country budget at 35 years and a grade at 24 years. Somewhere the leaders of tomorrow will make those errors. When the cost is low, it is preferable to make them early in a project room in Singapore or Dubai.

(This article is written by Dr Umesh Kothari, Assistant Dean PG Programs and Assistant Professor, SP Jain School of Global Management)

Dr Umesh Kothari, Assistant Dean PG Programs and Assistant Professor, SP Jain School of Global Management