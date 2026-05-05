Why should students start career planning right after Class 10?

Every year, somewhere around March, a particular kind of anxiety descends on Class 10 students across India. Board exams are done. Results are coming. And suddenly, everyone has an opinion about what you should do next. Why students should start career planning right after Class 10?

Science or Commerce? Engineering or medicine? Arts, really? Underneath all of it sits a quieter, more persistent fear: what if I choose wrong and can't undo it?

That fear is worth taking seriously. But it is being aimed at the wrong thing.

The window matters more than most people realise Class 10 is not an arbitrary checkpoint. It is one of the real sorting points in India's education system, the moment where streams diverge and the subjects a student chooses begin to open or close specific doors downstream.

Some of those doors have precise entry requirements. JEE, the gateway to India's most competitive engineering programmes, requires PCM as a stream and a minimum of 75% in Class 12. That is not a preference. It is a compliance rule. Miss either condition and the option is gone, not harder, gone. The same logic extends further. Most Indian private universities have percentage thresholds tied to stream choices. Large recruiters like TCS have 60% cutoffs that apply regardless of what a student does later. These rules exist whether or not a student knows about them at 15.

The OECD's 2025 report on teenage career preparation found that 39% of 15-year-olds across member countries were career uncertain, double the share from less than a decade ago. In India, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25, school retention already drops sharply between secondary and higher secondary levels. Students who leave, or who arrive at 17 realising they have ruled something out without knowing it, rarely have clean paths back.

Understanding which streams are supersets of which careers is not pressure. It is information. The students who struggle are not the ones who chose the wrong stream. They are the ones who chose without knowing what they were choosing between.

The decision has weight. The person making it has room. Here is what gets lost in most conversations about Class 10: the stakes belong to the decision, not to the student making it.

At 15, the capacity to commit to a direction and build genuine capability in it is higher than it will be at 22 or 25. Psychologists call this self-efficacy, the belief in one's ability to grow into something through sustained effort. It is not fixed. It is built through exposure, practice, and early wins. And it is more malleable at 15 than at any later stage.

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The next real inflection points come much later. Dropping out of college, or starting over after graduation, both carry heavier costs and happen at an age when that malleability has reduced. Class 10 is not the last chance. But it is the cheapest one.

Consider Commerce. A student who takes it and later wants to pivot has real options, BCom, economics, finance, management. The system allows movement. What it does not forgive easily is discovering at 17 that you needed PCM and didn't take it. The point is not to default to Science. The point is to understand what each stream makes possible before you decide.

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Students who start asking questions early don't just make better choices eventually. They tend to show up to school differently, because what they are learning starts to connect to somewhere it is going. That shift in engagement is not a side effect of good career planning. It is part of what good career planning produces.

What parents can actually do The most useful thing a parent can do is provide exposure. Career fairs, industry workshops, conversations with people working in fields a student is curious about. Not answers, perspective. The student still has to do the thinking. But thinking expands when the world it draws on is larger.

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Take it seriously. Take it lightly. Class 10 is not the age to have every answer. It is the age to ask better questions, and to ask them while you still have the energy, adaptability, and time to let the answers develop.

The students who look back on this period well are not the ones who had it figured out. They are the ones who started paying attention early enough that nothing caught them completely off guard.

(This article is written by Soumitra Mishra, Head of Academics, Newton School of Technology)