Gujarat 10, 12 supply results 2024 released on gseb.org, direct link to download scorecard, details here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the GSEB SSC, HSC Supply Results 2024 today, July 29. Candidates who appeared in the exams can check and download their results from the official website at gseb.org. Gujarat 10, 12 supply results 2024 have been released, direct link here

To download the results, candidates have to enter their 7-digit seat number in the space provided.

It may be mentioned here that the Gujarat board has also shared other details along with the results. This year, a total of 1,28,337 registered for the SSC or Class 10 supplementary examinations of which 1,04,429 appeared and 29,542 passed.

The overall pass percentage of GSEB 10th supply results has been registered at 28.29 percent.

Likewise, in the HSC or Class 12 Supplementary exams General stream, a total of 49,122 candidates appeared in the examination and 24,196 passed, with the overall pass percentage registered at 49.26 percent.

In the HSC Science stream supplementary examination, 26,716 candidates appeared in the examination and 8,143 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage for the Science stream is 30.48 percent.

GSEB SSC, HSC Supply Results 2024: Here’s how to download

Candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Click on the Results tab available on the home page, and then on Latest Results.

Enter the credentials as required.

Check the GSEB Results 2024 displayed on the screen.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

It may be mentioned here that the regular GSEB SSC results were announced on May 11, and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 82.56 percent.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Board Class 12 results were declared on May 9, 2024. The overall pass percentage of the Science stream was 82.45 percent and the General stream was 91.93 percent.