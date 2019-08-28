How technology has transformed the learning process

education

In the contemporary world, where technology has become an integral part of our lives, previously complex tasks have become much easier and seamless. Thanks to ongoing technological advancements, the standard, and quality of living have risen rapidly. This is especially true in the case of education. Technology has transformed learning and has improved educational offerings in a major way. India, standing at a high adult illiteracy rate of 30% had been struggling to disseminate education, especially in remote areas with poor connectivity. However, the availability of economical smartphones, computers, and the internet is making education cheaper and more easily accessible. As a result, people in tier 2 and tier 3 cities are experiencing high-quality learning, which was earlier limited to metro cities.

Let’s get into the details of how technology is changing education and the dynamics of the classroom:

TAKING LEARNING BEYOND THE CLASSROOM

With cloud computing and e-learning coming from our desktops to our smartphone screens, we can now learn on the go. Learning is no more confined to a particular physical space. The ability to access knowledge from anywhere has opened multiple possibilities of learning. This has made home learning and distance learning much more effective and has given rise to the concept of online courses. Online courses range from basic to professional degree courses, which anyone – from students to working professionals - can enroll in. The online education market In India is growing at a CAGR of approximately 19%.

E-BOOKS MAKING LEARNING HASSLE-FREE

With the rise of digital media, the concept of books is no more restricted to bundles of paper bound in covers. Books have always been considered storehouses of priceless knowledge. Yet most of the conventional ones tended to become obsolete over the years, as it was impossible to update them without regularly publishing fresh editions. It was also hard to maintain them.

The advent of e-books, however, has upturned the scenario and there is almost no limit to how many books one can own and access on the go. Saved in our computer’s drive, they need no physical space and maintenance. We can also upgrade to the latest version without much hassle. They are cheaper, more interactive and eco-friendly.

STUDENTS AND TEACHERS ENGAGING IN MORE INTERACTIVE MULTIWAY LEARNING

Technological applications have facilitated a shift in the mode of instruction from one way to two way and multi-way learning. Today tech-based learning modules are making room for active student participation. More teachers and students are engaging in webinars, live online classrooms, etc. as and when they can. This is also giving rise to peer-topeer learning in the context of school as well as in preparation for competitive exams. This is enabling the expansion of student and teacher study groups all over the world.

TECH ALLOWING TEACHERS TO DELIVER PERSONALIZED LEARNING

Numerous artificial intelligence (AI) applications are facilitating the customization of education through simple tools. This is making it possible for teachers to personalize learning for each and every student. They are customizing lessons to fit every individual’s pace and learning style. By enabling competency-based learning, there are more learning opportunities for all students.

CLASSROOMS ARE BECOMING MORE COLLABORATIVE

As mentioned above, more possibilities are arising in the teaching-learning process. Teachers, as well as students, are commonly using social media platforms to hold discussions on class projects. They also use video conferencing, wireless presentation systems, to connect to other students and teachers across the globe. This leads to healthy collaboration and productive exchange of ideas.

Technology is widening the scope of creativity in learning and boosting student engagement.

Newer applications of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are revolutionizing how knowledge is shared and absorbed. With gamification of difficult concepts, students are now experiencing the fun element in learning.

As technology continues to unfold its offerings in the sector, it is enabling a movement in basic as well as technical literacy in the country.

