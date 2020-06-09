e-paper
Home / Education / HPBOSE Class 10 result 2020 declared, here are details of Himachal Board 10th results

HPBOSE Class 10 result 2020 declared, here are details of Himachal Board 10th results

HPBOSE Class 10 result 2020: Declaring the result in a press conference, HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said that a total of 1, 04,323 candidates appeared in the exam.

education Updated: Jun 09, 2020 18:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
A total of 37 students made it to the top-10 list of which 23 are girls and 14 are boys.
A total of 37 students made it to the top-10 list of which 23 are girls and 14 are boys.(HT file)
         

HPBOSE Class 10 result 2020: Girls dominated the Class 10 board exam of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), the result for which was declared on Tuesday.

Declaring the result in a press conference, HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said that a total of 1, 04,323 candidates appeared in the exam, out of which, 70,571 passed and 5,617 got compartment. The overall pass percentage is 68.11%, an increase of 7.32% from the previous year’s 60.79%, he said.

Soni said that the evaluation process was delayed due to lockdown imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. A total of 37 students made it to the top-10 list, out of which 23 are girls and 14 are boys. This year the pass percentage of girls is 71.50% while that of boys is 64.9%.

Kumari Tanu of Ishan Public School, Har Samloti, district Kangra topped the exam by scoring 98.71% marks. The second position was bagged by Kshitiz Sharma of New Gurukul Public School, Gopal Nagar, Hamirpur who scored 98.57%.

Vansh Gupta of Glory Public School, Bilaspur; Shagun Rana of Ishan Public School, Har Samloti, Kangra, and; Anisha Sharma of Government High School, Pantehra, Bilsapur stood joint third with 98.43% marks. Shreya Sharma of Minerva Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin bagged the fourth position with 98.29%.

Ansh Bhardwaj of The New Era School, Chhatri, Kangra; Vanshika of Amar Shanti School, Khundia, Kangra; Karun Kumar of Government School Holi, Chamba; Shagun Sharma of Minerva Public School, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur; Laila of DAV Public School, Manali; and Nisha of SV School, Ramnagar, Mandi stood joint 5th by scoring 98.14% marks.

