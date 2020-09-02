IBPS Clerk recruitment notification 2020 released, application begins at ibps.in for over 1500 vacancies

education

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 09:16 IST

IBPS Clerk Notification 2020 The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday advertised for 1557 vacancies for the post of clerk under IBPS CRP Clerks X recruitment.

IBPS will be hiring over 1557 personnel for the post of clerk in various banks including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

The online application process will begin on September 2, 2020. The last date to apply is September 23, 2020. IBPS will conduct a preliminary examination followed by the main examination.

The online preliminary examination will be conducted on December 4,12, 13, 2020. The online main examination will be conducted on January 24, 2021. Provisional allotment list will be released on April 1, 2021.

Age Limit: Minimum: 20 years ; Maximum: 28 years

Educational Qualifications: Applicant should have a degree in graduation in any discipline from a government recognised university.

Proficiency in the Official Language of the State/UT (candidates should know how to read/ write and speak the Official Language of the State/UT) for which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply is preferable.

They will have to enter the percentage of marks obtained in the graduation exam.The applicant should also possess computer literacy. They should have operating and working knowledge in computer system. Candidate should have certificate/diploma/degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute .

Click here for official notification

Click here to apply online

ONLINE EXAM PATTERN

Preliminary:

Paper - ---------------------Questions-------- Maximum Marks ----Time allotted for each test

English Language --------30 --------------------- 30 ---------------------20 minutes

Numerical Ability ---------- 35 ---------------------- 35 --------------------20 minutes

Reasoning Ability -------- 35 ---------------------- 35 --------------------- 20 minutes

Total ----------------------- 100 --------------------100 ----------------------60 minutes

Mains:

Paper ---------------------------------- Questions --------------- Maximum Marks ------------ Time allotted for each test

General/ Financial Awareness ---------50 -------------------------50 --------------------------------35 minutes

General English ---------------------------- 40------------------------ 40 ------------------------------- 35 minutes

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude ---50 -------------------60 ------------------------------45 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude ------------------------50 ----------------------50----------------------------- 45 minutes

Total -------------------------------------------- 190 ---------------------200 ---------------------------160 minutes