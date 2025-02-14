ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2025: Live virtual classes begins for May, September exams, link here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has started the live vitual classes for ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2025. Candidates who want to appear for May and September examinations can appear for live virtual classes through the official website of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2025: Live virtual classes begins for May, Sept exams

The official notice reads, "Board of Studies announces the commencement of ‘Live Virtual Classes’ from 13th February 2025 onwards for the students appearing in May 2025 & September 2025 Examination under the New Scheme of Education and Training."

The Foundation course live virtual classes will commence on February 13, 14 and March 5, 2025.

Paper I or Accounting classes will be held on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm. Paper 2 or Business Law classes will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 am to 1 pm. Paper 3 or Quantitative Aptitude will be held on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm. Paper 4 or Business Economics will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 pm to 4 pm.

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2025: How to appear for virtual classes

The link to appear for the virtual classes can be found through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

2. Click on announcement link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on live vitual classes notice link.

4. A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the link and other details.

5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The ICAI CA May foundation course examination will be held on May 15, 17, 19 and 21, 2025. The Foundation examination for Paper I and 2 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm and exam for Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. There will not be any advance reading time in Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation Examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.