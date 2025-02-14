AP CET 2025: APSCHE releases AP EAMCET, LAWCET, ICET, ECET, PGCET and other CET exam dates, check here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released AP CET 2025 exam dates. The exam dates have been released for all the examinations which includes AP EAMCET, LAWCET, ICET, ECET, PGCET and other CET exams conducted by APSCHE. AP CET 2025: APSCHE releases AP EAMCET, LAWCET, ICET, ECET, PGCET and other CETs

The exam dates notice was shared by Lokesh Nara, General Secretary, Telugu Desam Party | MLA, Mangalagiri, Minister in Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on his official X handle. The tweet reads, "To all aspiring students, this is your moment to step forward with confidence and determination! APSCHE has officially declared the schedule for the 2025 AP Common Entrance Tests—so stay focused, prepare well, and give it your best. Wishing you all great success in your journey ahead!"

As per the official notice, the AP EAPCET examination for Agriculture and Pharmacy will be held on May 19 and 20, 2025 and Engineering will be held on May 21 to May 27, 2025.

AP LAWCET exam will be held in May 25, 2025, AP ECET will be held on May 6, 2025, AP ICET for MBA and MCA will be held on May 7, 2025. AP PGECET will be held from June 5 to June 7, 2025, AP EDCET will be held on June 8, 2025, AP PGCET for MA. M.Sc, M.Com will be held from June 9 to June 13, 2025 and AP PECET will be held on June 25, 2025.

The AP EAPCET, AP ECET exam will be held by JNTU, Kakinada, AP LAWCET will be held by Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswavidyalayam, Tirupati, AP PGECET and AP ICET will be held by Andhra University, AP PECET and AP Ed.CET will be held by Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur and AP PGCET and APRCET will be held by Sri Venkateswara Univ. Tirupati.