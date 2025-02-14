Menu Explore
UP BEd JEE 2025 registration starts tomorrow at bujhansi.ac.in, check details here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 14, 2025 10:43 AM IST

The application forms for UP BEd JEE 2025 will be released on the university website, bujhansi.ac.in. The application deadline is March 15.

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, will begin the registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2025 tomorrow, February 15.

UP BEd JEE 2025 registration starts tomorrow at bujhansi.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
UP BEd JEE 2025 registration starts tomorrow at bujhansi.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The application forms for UP BEd JEE 2025 will be released on the university website, bujhansi.ac.in. The application deadline is March 15.

The university will share more details about the examination such as exam pattern, eligibility, application fee, etc. when the application process begins.

"State level B.Ed. (two-year) Joint Entrance Examination-2025 for admission to B.Ed. course for the academic session 2025-27 in Uttar Pradesh State Universities and their affiliated/associated and constituent colleges, is being organised by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi. Online applications are invited to appear in the entrance examination. Online application and related guidelines will be available on the website of Bundelkhand University, Jhansi www.bujhansi.ac.in from 15 February 2025 to 15 March 2025," the notice displayed on the BU Jhansi website reads.

UP BEd JEE 2025: How to register for the exam when the process begins

  1. Go to the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.
  2. Click on UP BEd JEE 2025 page.
  3. Open the registration link given on the page.
  4. Enter the requested information and complete the registration process.
  5. Login to your account and fill the application form.
  6. Pay the application fee, upload documents.
  7. Once done, review and submit your form.
  8. Save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

For further details, candidates can visit the official website of the university.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
