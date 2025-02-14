Kerala KMAT 2025 registration for session 1 ends today at cee.kerala.gov.in

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will close the extended application window for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2025 session 1 today, February 14. Candidates can apply for the MBA entrance examination up to 3 pm at cee.kerala.gov.in/kmatonline2025/. Kerala KMAT 2025 registration for session 1 ends today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Previously, the last date to apply for KMAT 2025 session 1 was February 10, but it was later extended.

KMAT 2025 application fee

For general category: ₹1,000

SC: ₹500

ST: No application fee.

Both Indian and foreign nationals can apply for KMAT. However, only Keralite candidates are eligible for reservations and fee concessions.

There is no age limit for applying for the test.

KMAT 2025 eligibility criteria

Candidates need a three-year bachelor's degree in Arts, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Management, or an equivalent field to appear for KMAT.

Those in the final year of the qualifying examinations are also eligible to apply, provided their results are declared before the commencement of the admission process.

KMAT 2025 paper pattern

Candidates will answer 180 questions for 720 marks in KMAT 2025 from the following topics:

English Language Usage and Reading Comprehension

Quantitative Aptitude

Data sufficiency and Logical Reasoning

General Knowledge and Current Affairs.

Every question in the test will carry four marks and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. No marks will be awarded or deducted for questions not attempted.

KMAT 2025 pass marks are:

General, SEBC: 10 per cent of the total 720 marks (72 marks) or above. SC/ST/PD: 7.5 per cent.

After passing the exam, candidates will have to appear for group discussion and personal interviews during the admission process.

Institutes will give 80 per cent of the weightage to the entrance test score and 10 per cent each to group discussion and personal interview in the final selection process.

Check the official website for more details about the test and to apply online.