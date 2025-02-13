Kerala KMAT 2025: Extended registration window for session 1 of MBA entrance test ends tomorrow at cee.kerala.gov.in

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will close the extended application window for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT)-MBA 2025 session 1 tomorrow, February 14, at 3 pm. Kerala KMAT 2025: Extended registration window for session 1 ends tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Those who have not applied for the exam yet can submit their forms online at cee.kerala.gov.in/kmatonline2025/.

Before the extension, the application deadline was February 10.

The application fee for KMAT 2025 session 1 is ₹1,000 for general category candidates. For SC candidates, the fee is ₹500 and there is no application fee for ST candidates.

CEE Kerala said only Keralite candidates are eligible for reservations and fee concessions.

There is no age limit for applying for the test.

KMAT 2025 eligibility criteria

The minimum educational qualification required to take the test is a three years' bachelor's degree in Arts, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Management, or an equivalent field.

Those who are in the final year of the qualifying examinations are also eligible to apply, on the condition that their results are declared before the commencement of the admission process.

KMAT 2025 exam pattern

The KMAT question paper will have 180 questions for 720 marks. The questions will be asked from the following topics:

English Language Usage and Reading Comprehension

Quantitative Aptitude

Data sufficiency and Logical Reasoning

General Knowledge and Current Affairs.

For each correct answer, they will get four marks and one mark will be deducted if the answer is wrong. No mark will be awarded or deducted for questions not attempted.

To pass the exam, general category and SEBC candidates need 10 per cent of the total 720 marks (72 marks) or above. SC/ST/PD category candidates need 7.5 per cent.

The admission process will comprise of further rounds – group discussion and personal interview.

In the final selection process, institutes will give 80 per cent of the weightage to the entrance test score and 10 per cent each to group discussion and personal interview.

Candidates can check the official website for more details about the test and to apply online.