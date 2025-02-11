Kerala KMAT 2025 registration deadline extended, apply till February 14 at cee.kerala.gov.in

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has extended the last date to apply for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT)-MBA 2025 session 1. CEE Kerala has extended the application deadline for KMAT 2025 session 1(Official website, screenshot )

Candidates can now apply for the exam up to 3 pm on February 14 at cee.kerala.gov.in/kmatonline2025/. The previous deadline was February 10.

To apply for the exam, general category candidates need to pay ₹1,000. The application fee for SC candidates is ₹500, and there is no application fee for ST candidates.

However, only Keralite candidates are eligible for reservations and fee concessions. There is no age limit for applying for the test.

Candidates who have a Bachelor's degree of at least three years' duration in Arts, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Management, or an equivalent field can appear in KMAT. Those who are in the final year of the qualifying examinations are also eligible to apply, provided their results are declared before the commencement of the admission process.

KMAT 2025 exam pattern

Candidates will answer 180 questions in the exam for a maximum of 720 marks.

Questions will be asked from the following topics:

English Language Usage and Reading Comprehension

Quantitative Aptitude

Data sufficiency and Logical Reasoning

General Knowledge and Current Affairs

Candidates will be awarded four marks for each correct response, and one mark will be deducted from the total score for each incorrect response. No mark will be awarded or deducted for questions not attempted.

KMAT 2025 pass marks

These are the category-wise pass marks in KMAT 2025-

General category/SEBC candidates: 10 per cent of the total 720 marks (72 marks) or above.

SC/ST/PD category candidates: 7.5 per cent.

After qualifying in the entrance test, candidates will have to appear for further selection rounds for MBA admission – group discussion and personal interview.

In the final selection process, 80 per cent of the weightage will be given to the entrance test score while 10 per cent each will be given to group discussion and personal interview.

For more details about the test and to apply online, candidates can visit the official website.