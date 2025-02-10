Kerala KMAT 2025 registration ends today, apply for session 1 at cee.kerala.gov.in

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will close the application window for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT)-MBA 2025 session 1 today, February 10. KMAT 2025: CEE Kerala to close session 1 registration today(Official website screenshot)

Interested candidates can apply for KMAT 2025 session 1 up to 4 pm at cee.kerala.gov.in/kmatonline2025/.

The KMAT application fee is ₹1,000 for general and ₹500 for SC candidates. There is no application fee for ST candidates.

While Indian and non-Indians are eligible to apply for KMAT 2025, only Keralite candidates are eligible for reservations and fee concessions. There is no age limit for applying for the test.

To be eligible for the exam, candidates need a Bachelor's degree of at least three years' duration in Arts, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Management, or an equivalent field.

Candidates who are appearing for the final year of the qualifying examinations are also eligible to apply, provided their results are declared before the commencement of the admission process.

There will be 180 questions in the test for 720 marks. The topics are:

English Language Usage and Reading Comprehension

Quantitative Aptitude

Data sufficiency and Logical Reasoning

General Knowledge and Current Affairs

For each correct response, candidates will be awarded four marks and for each incorrect response, one mark will be deducted from the total score.

In the event of failure to answer questions, meaning no response is indicated for an item in the answer sheet, no marks will be awarded or deducted.

To pass the exam, General category/SEBC candidates need 10 per cent of the total 720 marks (72 marks) or above. For SC/ST/PD category candidates, the qualifying cut-off mark is 7.5 per cent.

To join an MBA course in the state based on the KMAT score, candidates will have to appear for further rounds: group discussion and personal interview. The weightage in the selection process will be:

Entrance test score: 80 per cent

Group discussion: 10 per cent

Personal interview: 10 per cent.

For more details and to apply online, candidates can visit the official website.