Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam 2025: Registration date extended, apply at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has extended the registration date for Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam 2025. The last date to apply has been extended till February 15, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education ( F to F) can find the direct link through the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam 2025: Registration date extended, direct link here

As per the official notice, students whose enlistment application/fee is not submitted during this extended period will not be issued enlistment certificates, and such students will not be eligible to fill out the examination application form.

Those who have secured 50 per cent or more marks in the intermediate (Class 12) final examination are eligible to apply for the Bihar DElEd entrance examination 2025.

Candidates appearing for the Class 12 final examination this year are also eligible to apply for this entrance test. Candidates need to be 17 years or older on January 1, 2025 to appear for the DElEd entrance test.

Bihar DElEd exam will comprise of 120 questions. Each question carries one mark, meaning the total marks in the test is 120. The duration of the exam will be two-and-a-half hour or 150 minutes. The subjects in the entrance exam are general Hindi or Urdu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, general English, Logical and Analytical Reasoning.

Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam 2025: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

2. Click on Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and dowload the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.