NIFT 2025 entrance exam tomorrow, admit card link and exam day instructions
NIFT 2025 will be held tomorrow, February 9. Check exam day guidelines and admit card download link.
National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the entrance examination for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) tomorrow, February 9.
This entrance examination is for admission to Bachelor of Design (B.Des.), Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B.F.Tech.), Master of Design (M.Des.), Master of Fashion Management (M.F.M.), Master of Fashion Technology (M.F.Tech.) and for NIFT Lateral Entry Admission (NLEA)- B.Des. and B.F.Tech.
Admit cards for the test have been released at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT.
NIFT 2025 admit card: Official website link
In addition to the NIFT admit card, the NTA has also released exam day instructions for candidates-
- Candidates need to bring their Aadhar card for verification through the Aadhar authentication process. Initially, biometrics will be done by taking the candidate's thumb impression multiple times. For any candidate whose thumb impressions do not match,biometrics will be carried out through the iris.
- If any candidate does not carry an Aadhar card, his/her verification will be carried out by other means. This will be recorded in the exception form.
- Reach the venue of the test at the reporting time mentioned in the admit card. Those who report beyond the gate closing time will not be allowed to enter the venue.
- Items allowed: Personal, transparent water bottle, admit card along with self-declaration (undertaking) (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in, additional passport-size photograph for pasting on the attendance sheet, original valid ID proof, a simple transparent ball point pen/ pencil / erasers / ruler (in a transparent pouch)/ A-4 Transparent acrylic board (for B.Des./M.Des. candidates).
- Before reaching the centre, candidates must enter the required details, paste the photograph, and put a thumb impression at the appropriate place on the admit card. They should ensure that their left-hand thumb impression is clear and not smudged.
- Candidates appearing for both Bachelor of Design (B. Des) and Master of Design (M. Des.) programmes are required to bring two sets of admit cards to their respective examination centre.
- Candidates are not allowed to carry any other personal belongings, including electronic devices or mobile phones, to the examination centre. Examination officials will not be responsible for the safekeeping of personal belongings and there will be no facility.
- Blank paper sheets for rough work will be provided in the examination hall/room. Candidates must write their name and roll number at the top of each of the sheet(s) and must hand it over to the invigilator before leaving the examination hall/room. Failure to do so may result in a non-evaluation of answers.
- The candidates should ensure that the question paper available on the computer screen is as per his/her opted subject/medium indicated in the admit card. In case the subject/medium of the question paper is other than his/her opted subject/medium, it should be brought to the notice of the invigilator.
- The candidates should carefully read the subject-specific instructions and other instructions mentioned in the question paper and abide by them.
