NIFT 2025 entrance exam tomorrow, admit card link and exam day instructions

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the entrance examination for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) tomorrow, February 9. NIFT 2025 entrance exam will be held tomorrow, February 9. Check the admit card link and exam day instructions below (Representational image)(Unsplash)

This entrance examination is for admission to Bachelor of Design (B.Des.), Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B.F.Tech.), Master of Design (M.Des.), Master of Fashion Management (M.F.M.), Master of Fashion Technology (M.F.Tech.) and for NIFT Lateral Entry Admission (NLEA)- B.Des. and B.F.Tech.

Admit cards for the test have been released at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT.

NIFT 2025 admit card: Official website link

In addition to the NIFT admit card, the NTA has also released exam day instructions for candidates-