ICMAI June Datesheet 2025 for Final, Inter, Foundation courses out at icmai.in, check timetables here

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released ICMAI June Datesheet 2025 for Final, Inter, Foundation courses. Candidates who want to appear for the June examination can check the datesheets through the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in. ICMAI June Datesheet 2025 for Final, Inter, Foundation courses out at icmai.in

As per the Foundation course datesheet, the examination will be held on June 14, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. The Institute has decided to conduct June 2025 Foundation Examination through offline OMR centre based.

The foundation examination will be conducted in M.C.Q Mode through offline OMR based from Centre. Each paper will carry 100 marks 50 Multiple Choice Questions (Each Question will carry 2 Marks). Each session will have a total of 100 Multiple Choice Questions of 200 marks. All Candidates/students are to appear in the Foundation examination through offline OMR centre based.

The Intermediate and Final examination will begin on June 11 and will end on June 18, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts on all days- final course examination will be held in first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and intermediate course examination will be held in second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The mode of examination will be offline-centre based.

The last date to apply for Foundation course is April 15, 2025 without late fee. The application window will again open from April 16 to April 22, 2025 with late fee of ₹500/-.

For Intermediate and Final course examination, the last date for receipt of examination application form is April 10, 2025 without late fee. The window will again open on April 11 and will close on April 17, 2025 with late fee of ₹500/-.

ICMAI June Datesheet 2025: How to download

To download the datesheet candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

2. Click on examination link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on ICMAI June Datesheet 2025 link.

4. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the offiical website of ICMAI.