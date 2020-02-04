ICSI CS Foundation programme replaced with CS Executive Entrance Test

education

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 14:51 IST

Introducing major changes in the company secretaries curriculum, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has discontinued the CS Foundation programme.

The ICSI, in a notification released on its website, has mentioned that it has replaced the CS Foundation programme with CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). Students of all categories will now have to take CSEET for registration to Executive Programme.

Proposing the new curriculum in September last year, the ICSI had said that it was planning to come up with CSEET in place of Foundation Course to ensure students have the requisite level of aptitude and skills to become successful professionals.

Candidates, who have completed 12th standard, will be eligible to take CSEET exam. A student will be exempted from qualifying CSEET, if he/she has qualified ICAI and ICMAI final course.

A computer-based test, CSEET will test the knowledge of business communication (paper 1), legal aptitude and logical reasoning (paper 2), economic and business environment (paper 3), and current affairs, presentation and communication skills (paper 4).

The ICSI will conduct the first CSEET in May and hold the subsequent tests in July, November and January.

In order to get through the CSEET, students will have to secure 50% marks in total and 40% marks in each paper.

Until now, candidates, who have passed 12th standard, had to enrol in the Foundation programme and qualify it for getting into the Executive programme. One had to clear only two stages of Company Secretaryship after joining the CS programme.