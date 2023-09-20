IELTS launches one skill retake in India, currently accepted by Australia only

Indian test takers preparing to take the English language test IELTS can now retake any one of the four skills – listening, reading, writing and speaking – if they did not achieve their desired score in the first time.

IELTS launches one skill retake in India (HT File)

This facility is currently being accepted by Australia only and plans are underway to soon launch it for other countries, IDP Education said in a press statement.

“IELTS One Skill Retake is currently accepted by the Australian Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Agency and an increasing number of universities and institutions each month,” IDP Education said.

This feature is currently available for test takers who have opted for the computer delivered IELTS test, it added.

Warwick Freeland, Managing Director – IELTS, IDP Education, said, “IELTS One Skill Retake improves fairness by providing an opportunity to retake a single skill if the test taker feels their original performance was not representative of their language proficiency level.”

Piyush Kumar, Regional Director - South Asia and Mauritius, IDP Education, said, “We listened to our test takers who told us that instead of having to retake the whole test, they wanted the ability to retake one skill of the IELTS test if they didn’t get the score they were aspiring to on test day.”

“IELTS One Skill Retake, which is available for both Academic and General IELTS, gives test takers in India a new option and increased flexibility as they get their plans on track. It is currently available across all 47 IELTS Computer centres in the country.” he added.

Those who take this one skill retake will recieve a second test report form with new scores that can use for migration and study. They will also have the option to choose whether they want to use the old or new test report for the skill they retook, IDP informed.

