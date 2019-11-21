IGNOU TEE Hall Ticket for December 2019 exam released at ignou.ac.in, download admit card

education

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:39 IST

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for December 2019 term-end examinations on its official website.

Candidates who have successfully applied for the examination can download their admit card from the official website of Ignou at ignou.ac.in.

Steps to download Ignou December 2019 term-end exam admit card/hall ticket:

1) Visit the official website of IGNOU 2) Click on link ‘Hall Ticket for Dec 2019 Term End Examination’ to go to the login page 3) Enter nine digit enrolment number and select programme 4) Click on submit 5) Admit will be displayed on the screen 6) Take a printout and save it on your computer

Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre.

Indira Gandhi National Open University had earlier released the date sheet for the December term end exam which can be checked by clicking here.

Note: Visit the official website of Ignou for latest news and updates on the examination.