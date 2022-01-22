IGNOU's AICTE-approved MBA programmes: Admissions open for Jan 2022 session

IGNOU's AICTE-approved MBA programmes: The School of Management Studies (SOMS), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), has opened admissions to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme for January 2022 session. Interested candidates can visit https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/ and fill admission forms online.

“The MBA programme which is considered as the flagship programme of the university, has been recently restructured completely based on industry academia needs,” a media release from IGNOU reads.

The Programme Coordinator, Prof. Nayantara Padhi, highlighted, “The MBA programme has got multi fold advantages and will be beneficial for the learners to attain knowledge on the traditional and latest management concepts and apply them in practice.”

The MBA programme is approved by AICTE and offers specialisations in Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Marketing Management, Operations Management, and Services Management courses.

According to the media release, the programme is meticulously designed by renowned academicians and industry experts. It has a contemporary curriculum and latest course material. The MBA programme has an affordable fees and is offered pan India and in selected foreign countries.

The minimum duration of the programme is 2 years and maximum is 4 years, wherein learners have to complete 28 courses spanning across four semesters and have 116 credits. Candidates who have passed Bachelor’s Degree, with 50 percent marks for General category and 45 percent marks for reserved category, are eligible to enrol in the programme without appearing for an entrance test.

Similarly, SOMS, IGNOU, have collaborated with the Indian Institute of Banking Finance (IIBF) to offer MBA in Banking and Finance (MBF).

The eligibility criteria for admission to MBF programme is as follows:

1. Candidates should have passed a Bachelor’s Degree of Minimum 3 years with at least 50% marks (45% in case of candidates belonging to reserved category)

2. She/he should have passed the CAIIB examinations of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance, Mumbai, and awarded the requisite qualification/credentials therefore by the Institute

3. She/he should have been working with the banking or financial services sector for a period of at least two years

The MBF is a 116 credits programme that spans over 4 semesters. The duration of the programme is minimum 2 years and maximum 4 years.

Candidates can visit the official admission website at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/ for admission to the MBA programmes and know details.