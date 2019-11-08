IIT Kanpur to hold meet on AI, IoT and Robotics on November 9

education

The Technopark at the Indian Institute of Technolog, Kanpur (ITK) will be hosting a Special Interest Group (SIG) Meet on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and Robotics on November 9, 2019 at IIT Kanpur.

The one-day SIG Meet aims to provide an opportunity to eminent industry professionals and academia of IIT Kanpur to exchange views on current and future trends, applications and industry expectations in the fields of Artificial intelligence, IoT and Robotics and its socio-economic impact, said IITK spokesman Girish Pant.

The event will provide an open platform and opportunity for fruitful discussions and collaborations between industry and academia for mutually beneficial long-term partnership, Pant said.

A series of talks by industry leaders from Tech Mahindra, Analog Devices, GE Aviation, Microsoft, Wipro, Gaia Smart Cities and Boeing is lined up for the day.

These would be interspersed with talks by IITK faculty showcasing the past and ongoing research going in the areas of AI, IoT & Robotics, he said.

The Science and Technology Club comprising IITK students would be exhibiting its innovations and products. The event will end with a panel discussion on current challenges in the technology domains and role of industry-academia partnerships.