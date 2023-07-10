IIT Madras-Zanzibar: 5 points on 1st IIT campus abroad– Admission, courses & more

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Monday became the first ever IIT to launch an international campus, which will be set-up in Zanzibar Island, Tanzania. “It is indeed a major milestone in this history of IIT Madras that we are establishing a Campus at Zanzibar. Through this, we look forward to active participation in the future higher education initiatives at Zanzibar,” the institute's director Prof. V. Kamakoti said in a press conference.

Faculty accommodation at the Zanzibar campus of IIT Madras (handout)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the first overseas IIT campus is set to begin academic activities, here are five key information that could help prospective students:

IIT Madras-Zanzibar will begin with two academic programmes – a 4-year BS (Data Science and AI) & a 2-year Master of Technology in (Data Science and AI) – with a total student intake of 70. Admissions for the 2023-24 academic year has started and classes will begin in October. Visit iitm.ac.in/zanzibar to apply. IIT Madras said that these two courses have been launched as initial offerings after discussions with ministry officials and heads of academic institutions where they had articulated the importance of Data Science as a field for the country. “The programs were also planned based on the popularity of the courses in IIT Madras currently, the potential for future careers and the aspirations of young people across the world.” Initially, faculty members will be deputed from IIT Madras or recruited from India. Activities are underway to ensure that “local talent is developed and can be employed as faculty,” the institute said. Indian government is offering scholarships for citizens of Tanzania/Zanzibar to study in various degree programs at IIT Madras in Chennai, starting from July 2023, it added. Students will be admitted to these courses through an entrance process which include a screening test developed by faculty experts at IIT Madras and an interview, as per the IITM Senate-approved admission process for international students. For now, the institute will start its activities from a temporary campus in the Bweleo district in Zanzibar with accommodations for offices, classrooms, auditoriums and student dorms. Dining facilities, a dispensary and playgrounds have also been planned for the temporary campus. The permanent campus of IITM Zanzibar will be set-up in 200+ acres in an up-and-coming area of Zanzibar Island, the institute said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}