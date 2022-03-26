IMPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 6 Manager posts at impclmohan.nic.in

The Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for four Manager positions. Applications can be downloaded from impclmohan.nic.in.

The last date to apply is April 29.

The vacancies are:

Chief Manager (Engineering and Maintenance) to be posted at the Mohan plant (One vacancy).

Zonal Manager (Marketing) to be posted at the corporate office, New Delhi (One vacancy).

Manager (Finance and Accounts) to be posted at the corporate office, New Delhi (two posts, one reserved for OBC candidates).

Deputy Manager (Finance and Accounts) to be posted at the corporate office, New Delhi (two posts, one reserved for SC candidates).

Candidates can check the official notification for eligibility criteria and other details.

IMPCL Recruitment 2022: How To Apply

Go to the recruitment section on impclmohan.nic.in.

Click on the link ‘IMPCL invites application for the following posts on direct recruitment basis’.

Download the PDF file, take a printout of the attached application form.

Fill the form and send it to Chief Manager (HR & Admin), Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited, B-261, Okhla Phase-I, New Delhi, 110020.

Those who want to apply for multiple posts will have to fill separate application forms.