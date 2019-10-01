e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Jamia Millia Islamia extends last date for admission for Jammu Kashmir students

The date has been extended to October 10, according to a letter written by the varsity registrar to resident commissioner, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

education Updated: Oct 01, 2019 09:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File photo of Jamia Millia Islamia University
File photo of Jamia Millia Islamia University
         

The Jamia Millia Islamia has extended the last date for admission to the university for students from Jammu and Kashmir owing to the “communication gap” that ensued following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions for the state, officials said on Monday.

The date has been extended to October 10, according to a letter written by the varsity registrar to resident commissioner, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

“The Vice Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia is pleased to extend the admission date up to October 10, 2019, for the students of J&K who could not report in time to complete the admission formalities. Now, the affected students of J&K can submit the applications to the office of the Resident Commissioner, J&K till 10 October, 2019,” the letter said.

In a letter written to Jammu and Kashmir resident commissioner by the varsity’s registrar on September 26, it was mentioned that a number of students had approached the university authorities for admission.

It appears that they have applied and appeared in the entrance examination but “failed to see the result due to which they could not report in time to complete the admission formalities”, the varsity said.

The Jammu & Kashmir governor had also desired that such cases of the students be taken up to redress their grievances, the letter said.

“It is appropriate that the office of the Resident Commissioner, J&K act as Nodal Office to collect all the applications of such candidates who were in the merit list but could not complete the admission formalities due to the communication gap owing to prevailing situation in the State w.e.f. 05 August. 2019,” the varsity wrote in the letter.

Earlier, the date for contacting the resident commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir was October 1 but the varsity on Monday extended it to October 10. The date was extended following a request from the resident commissioner’s office.

According to an official of the varsity, the resident commissioner will submit the list of students who were shortlisted for admission, and then a committee will check their names with its records and accordingly they will be granted admission.

“The names of students will be tallied with the names that were shortlisted on the basis of entrance examinations and those students will then be contacted,” the official said.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 08:59 IST

tags
top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News