NTA announces JEE Main 2026 results, here’s how to download your scorecard
The NTA JEE examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared JEE Mains Result 2026. All those candidates who have appeared for the NTA JEE Mains examination can check the results on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The result details will be available on official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.
For Paper I approximately 11.06 lakh candidates registered and 54,953 candidates registered for Paper 2.
To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below:
- Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Click on JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 2 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
This examination was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2026. The NTA JEE examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The exam was held at 566 centres located across 304 cities and 14 cities abroad. Around 11.23 lakh candidates appeared. For Paper 1, 11.06 lakh candidates had registered for the exam and for Paper 2, 54,953 candidates had registered.{{/usCountry}}
The exam was held at 566 centres located across 304 cities and 14 cities abroad. Around 11.23 lakh candidates appeared. For Paper 1, 11.06 lakh candidates had registered for the exam and for Paper 2, 54,953 candidates had registered.{{/usCountry}}
For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.{{/usCountry}}
For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.{{/usCountry}}