Jharkhand JAC class 9th results 2023 released at jacresults.com, know how to check
Candidates can check their JAC class 9 results through the official websites at jacresults.com.
The Jharkhand Academic Council has announced the JAC class 9th Result 2023 today, 6 June 2023. Candidates who took the examinations can check their results through the official website at jacresults.com. To check the results candidates are required to enter their roll code and roll number.
Direct link to check Jharkhand JAC class 9th results 2023
JAC class 9th result 2023: Steps to download the admit card
To check the results candidates are required to follow the steps given below:
Go to the official website at jacresults.com
On the homepage, click on “Results of Class IX Examination - 2022”
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Log in though roll code and roll number
JAC Class 9 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take a printout for further reference.
