Jharkhand JAC class 9th results 2023 released at jacresults.com, know how to check

The Jharkhand Academic Council has announced the JAC class 9th Result 2023 today, 6 June 2023. Candidates who took the examinations can check their results through the official website at jacresults.com. To check the results candidates are required to enter their roll code and roll number.

JAC 9th result 2023 released at jacresults.com, know how to check

Direct link to check Jharkhand JAC class 9th results 2023

JAC class 9th result 2023: Steps to download the admit card

To check the results candidates are required to follow the steps given below:

Go to the official website at jacresults.com

On the homepage, click on “Results of Class IX Examination - 2022”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Log in though roll code and roll number

JAC Class 9 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for further reference.