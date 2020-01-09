JKBOSE 10th results 2020 likely to be declared tomorrow at jkbose.ac.in

education

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 12:42 IST

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School education is likely to declare the results of class 10 examination tomorrow, January 10, 2020. After the results are declared, students who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website at jkbose.ac.in.

Earlier in November last year, JKBOSE had declared the results of class 11 bi-annual exams for Jammu private students.

How to check JKBOSE Class 10 exam results after it is declared:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link available to check the class 10 examination results

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The result will appear on the display screen.