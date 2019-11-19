e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

JKBOSE 11th biannual Jammu Summer zone results declared at jkbose.ac.in

Earlier, JKBOSE has declared the results for Class 10 bi-annual exam 2019 for Jammu division in October.

education Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:09 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JKBOSE has declared the results of class 11 bi-annual exams for jammu private students. (Screengrab)
JKBOSE has declared the results of class 11 bi-annual exams for jammu private students. (Screengrab)
         

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has declared the results of class 11 bi-annual exams for Jammu private students on its official website. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at, jkbose.ac.in.

Earlier, JKBOSE has declared the results for Class 10 bi-annual exam 2019 for Jammu division in October.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Results Higher Secondary Part One ( Class 11th )Bi-annual 2019 (Private) - Jammu (S/Z)’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your roll number and enter

5.Your result will appear on the display screen

6.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
In its latest salvo, Shiv Sena reminds BJP of ‘Hindutva’
In its latest salvo, Shiv Sena reminds BJP of ‘Hindutva’
Delhi’s dirty air carries intangible costs for a slowing economy
Delhi’s dirty air carries intangible costs for a slowing economy
Key bills on surrogacy, abortion, assisted reproduction this winter session
Key bills on surrogacy, abortion, assisted reproduction this winter session
Indian charged with sexual abuse while working as US military contractor
Indian charged with sexual abuse while working as US military contractor
India closer to world’s first male contraceptive injection
India closer to world’s first male contraceptive injection
Nusrat Jahan’s health condition improves, released from hospital
Nusrat Jahan’s health condition improves, released from hospital
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das files nomination from Jamshedpur East
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das files nomination from Jamshedpur East
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News