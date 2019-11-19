JKBOSE 11th biannual Jammu Summer zone results declared at jkbose.ac.in

education

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:09 IST

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has declared the results of class 11 bi-annual exams for Jammu private students on its official website. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at, jkbose.ac.in.

Earlier, JKBOSE has declared the results for Class 10 bi-annual exam 2019 for Jammu division in October.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Results Higher Secondary Part One ( Class 11th )Bi-annual 2019 (Private) - Jammu (S/Z)’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your roll number and enter

5.Your result will appear on the display screen

6.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.