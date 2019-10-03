e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

JKBOSE 10th biannual Jammu Summer zone results declared at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE 10th Result 2019: Students who had appeared for the JKBOSE SSE Class 10th bi- annual exam can check their result from official website at, jkbose.ac.in.

education Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:43 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JKBOSE has declared the SSE class 10th Bi-Annual exam results for Jammu division on its official website. (Screengrab)
JKBOSE has declared the SSE class 10th Bi-Annual exam results for Jammu division on its official website. (Screengrab)
         

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Secondary School Examination (class 10th) Bi-annual 2019 for Jammu region summer zone examination on its official website at jkbose.ac.in. Students can check their results at jkbose.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to check JKBOSE 10th Bi-annual result 2019 for Jammu summer zone examination.

Steps to check JKBOSE 10th Bi-annual result 2019 for Jammu summer zone:

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the link for result of secondary School Examination (class 10th) Bi-annual 2019 for Jammu region summer zone

A new page will appear

Key in your roll number and click on view result

The result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 16:59 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News