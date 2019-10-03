JKBOSE 10th biannual Jammu Summer zone results declared at jkbose.ac.in

education

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Secondary School Examination (class 10th) Bi-annual 2019 for Jammu region summer zone examination on its official website at jkbose.ac.in. Students can check their results at jkbose.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to check JKBOSE 10th Bi-annual result 2019 for Jammu summer zone examination.

Steps to check JKBOSE 10th Bi-annual result 2019 for Jammu summer zone:

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the link for result of secondary School Examination (class 10th) Bi-annual 2019 for Jammu region summer zone

A new page will appear

Key in your roll number and click on view result

The result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 16:59 IST