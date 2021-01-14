JNVST Class 9 exam date 2021 revised, check details

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has revised the Class 9 JNVST examination. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on NVS's official website.

According to the notice, the NVS will conduct the class 9 JNVST examination on February 24, 2021. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on February 13, 2021.

"The Lateral Entry Selection Test for admission to class IX in JNVs for the academic session 2021-22 will be held on 24.02.2021," reads the statement flashing on the website.

The entrance examination is held for JNVST Class 9 admissions. The exam is held in two mediums- English/Hindi.

For further queries, students can contact the NVS help desk number for JNVST 2021 (6th) and LEST(9th) at 0120-2975754.